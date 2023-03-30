Obituary

MIFSUD BONNICI. On March 28, EMMA, née Felice Gay, beloved wife of the late Antoine, beloved mother of the late Nevise, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Olivia and Mario, Helga and John, Josef and Karen, Suzanne and Simon and Jacqueline, along with her grandchildren Philippa and Rupert, Rebekah and Mark, Nicholas and Emma, Andrew, Roby and Petra, Marcus and Jessica, Emma, Pia and Alan, Karl and Lexi, John, Julia, Edward and Katrina, Gianni and Katrina. She also leaves to mourn her loss her great-grandchildren Stella, Amilia and Margot, her devoted carer Marilyn and her sisters-in-law Doris, Loulou and Lina. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Lija parish church on Saturday, April 1, at 9.15am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or The Daughters of the Sacred Heart of Mellieħa would be greatly appreciated. She will remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

KELLY – EMILY. In loving memory of a dearly loved wife, mother and friend on the first year of her passing. Affectionately remembered by her husband Ronald, her sons Andrew and his partner Silvana, Matthew and his husband Darren, relatives and friends. Rest in peace my love.

PRECA. Treasured memories of our dear father GEORGE on the 36th anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly and always remembered in our thoughts and prayers, his children, George, Angela, Ann and their families.

SAMMUT – LOLA, 2012. Remembering my sister with love and great affection. Sophie.

SAMMUT – LOLA. So loving, so loved. With fondest memories. Cikki, Austin and Rita, Julian and Karen.

SAMMUT – LOLA. Remembering the happy times we had with Granny. In loving memory, Paula, Giorgio, Andrea, Beppe, Nikol, Marija, Rafel and Giulio.

In loving memory of JOSEPH IZZO today being the third anniversary of his demise. A loving husband to Bernadette, father to Julian and grandfather to Jake and Luca.Fondly remembered and sadly missed by family, relatives and friends.