Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 8, BIANCA, aged 90, passed away peacefully. The burial took place on Saturday, March 28. A Mass will be said in her memory at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema. This will be announced when the present restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 coronavirus are lifted and life has returned to normal.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAFERLA. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, VIKKI née Aquilina, widow of Patrick Laferla, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss, her beloved children Krista wife of James Jeffery, Kurt and his partner Deborah Baldacchino, her grandchildren Liam and Alyx, her brothers and sisters Marie Louise and Donald Cilia, Ronald and Maria Aquilina, Miriam and John Borg, Godwin and Lorraine Aquilina, and Sandra and Amalie Aquilina Fletcher, all her beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

In the current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial. A Requiem Mass will be announced at a later date. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Special thanks to the staff at the Palliative Care Unit at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIPARD. On March 18, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of PAWLU, aged 56. He leaves to mourn his mother Dora, his sisters Ruth and Giselle, his brother Christian and wife Jackie, his nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. He was laid to rest on Saturday, March 28. God rest his soul.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Precious memories of EMANUEL, a most beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Lovingly remembered by his daughters Jennifer and Shirley, his in-laws Margaret and Ivan and Rachael, his late son’s partner, his grandchildren and their spouses, and his great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA SOUCHET. Treasured and unfading memories of our dear father and grandfather, PAUL, on the anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

GINGELL – JOAN. Today being her birthday and three months since her passing away. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She lives forever in the hearts of her dear husband, Alex, her beloved daughters Bertha, Theresa and Maria and their respective husbands, Paul, Ivan and Niki, her adorable grandchildren, Amy, Benji, Michael, Sarah, Ana, Paul and Nina, her brothers and sisters, and her in-laws. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the third anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Mark Anthony, Rachelle and Martin, Emma, James and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PORTUGHESE – ANTONIA. Today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XERRI – ANNIE. 19 years ago, today. Remembering our beloved mother, today and always. Your children Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred and her beloved grandchildren.

“When you are sorrowful look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight.”

