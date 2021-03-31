In Memoriam

BONELLO. Precious memories of EMANUEL, a most beloved father and grandfather, today the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. So sadly missed by his daughters Jennifer and Shirley, his in-laws Margaret and Ivan, and Rachael, his late son’s partner, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass for his repose will be said at the chapel of the Missionaries, Balzan, behind closed doors with the parti-cipation of the nuns only.

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the fourth anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XERRI – ANNIE. 20 years ago, today. Remembering our beloved mother, today and always. Your children Fr John Xerri, OP, of Brazil, Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred and her beloved grandchildren. Nostalgia is like a grammar lesson – you find the present tense, but the past perfect.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.