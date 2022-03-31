Obituary

ATTARD. On March 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, EVELYN, aged 92, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers Frank and Albert, and his wife Artemia, her sister Mary, wife of Professor Victor Mallia-Milanes, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, March 31, for Christ the King Basilica, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MAGRO – MICHAEL. Loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 31st anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughters and their families.

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the fifth anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

NAUDI. Remembering our dearest mother MARY on the 11th anniversary of her meeting the Lord. Lovingly remembered by her six children and their families. She is forever in our hearts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, April 1, at St Julian’s parish church, at 6.30pm.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XERRI – ANNIE. 22 years ago, today. Remembering our beloved mother… today and always. Your children Carmen and Salvu, Antoinette, Joe of Wales, Lizzie and Stephen, Maria and Alfred and her beloved grandchildren.

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.

