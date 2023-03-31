Obituaries

GATT. On March 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA DOLORES (Mary), aged 89, went to meet the Risen Lord. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved nephews and nieces, Frank, Mary Anne, Philip, Tonio and Joseph Galea, Mary Rose, Joseph, Philip and Lino Mallia, Pierre and Michael Gatt and their families, her sister-in-law Maria Gatt, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, at 3.30pm, followed by interment at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MIFSUD BONNICI. On March 28, EMMA, née Felice Gay, beloved wife of the late Antoine, beloved mother of the late Nevise, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving family. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Olivia and Mario, Helga and John, Josef and Karen, Suzanne and Simon and Jacqueline, along with her grandchildren Philippa and Rupert, Rebekah and Mark, Nicholas and Emma, Andrew, Roby and Petra, Marcus and Jessica, Emma, Pia and Alan, Karl and Lexi, John, Julia, Edward and Katrina, Gianni and Katrina. She also leaves to mourn her loss her great-grandchildren Stella, Amilia and Margot, her devoted carer Marilyn and her sisters-in-law Doris, Loulou and Lina. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Lija parish church tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, at 9.15am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or The Daughters of the Sacred Heart of Mellieħa would be greatly appreciated. She will remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

TABONE. On March 29, BARBARA, née Bonavia, beloved widow of Wilfred and mother of the late Timothy, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Alice, Cindy, Elizabeth, Christopher, Veronica and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her devoted carer Christina, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St Julians parish church on Monday, April 3, at 9am. She will remain forever in our hearts. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 28, at Mater Dei Hospital, NAZZARENO, founder of Hal Mann, of Mġarr, aged 89. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted wife Mary Rose, his six children Miriam, Joe, Paul, Aldo, Joan and Raymond, their spouses, his 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sister Rita and his wife’s family. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, at 1pm for Mġarr parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by burial in the family grave at Mġarr cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

MAGRO – MICHAEL. Loving memories of a beloved father and grandfather, today the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons, daughters and their families.

MICALLEF – Major ALDO H. MICALLEF (ED). Treasured memories of a caring and devoted father and nannu on the sixth anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

VELLA – Dr LOUIS VELLA, LL.D. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Marisa, his son Simon, his daughter-in-law Graziella and his grandchildren Gregory, Ana and Daniel. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of KATHRYN FORMOSA today being her 15th anniversary. Deeply missed by her husband Stephen, her children Greta and Eric, Michael, Emma, and her sisters Sylvana, Mariella and her husband Wilfred and Diana, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Please remember her in your prayers. May she rest in peace.

In loving memory of MAY THAKE, née GLANVILLE a beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her son Conrad and his wife Anne Marie, her daughter Muriel, her son Joseph and his wife Veronica, her grandchildren Maria, Edward, Harriet, Andrew, Julia, other relatives and close friends. Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us everyday, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

