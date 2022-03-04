OBITUARIES

ALDEN. On March 2, GEORGE, aged 93, was called to eternal life, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves behind to mourn his loss his wife Eileen, née Storace, his sons Stephen and his wife Francesca, Alan and his wife Karen, Simon and his wife Doranne and Julian; as well as his grandchildren Malcolm and Luisa, Jeremy and Francesca, Timothy and Veronica, Stephanie and David Agius Lia, Alexandra, Sebastiano and Victoria; his sisters Helen Grech and Doris, Rose widow of his brother Harry, in-laws and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, March 4, at 8am, for the Carmelite parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am. No flowers by request but donations to the Salesians of Don Bosco, Sliema, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On March 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CATERINA (Kina), of Cospicua and residing at Roseville Home, Attard, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Henry Arthur, her children Raymond and his wife Anna, Joseph and his wife Anna, Christopher and his wife Audrey and Godwin; her treasured grandchildren Elvira, Martina, Rebecca, Emma, Rachel and Gabriel, their spouses, her great-grandchildren Leah and Ben, her sisters Manon and Tessie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, for the St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to express gratitude to the nurses, carers and staff at Roseville Home and Ward M2 Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

VELLA. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, of Sliema, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Irene, his children David, Christine widow of Mario, Lorraine and her partner Simon, his grandchildren Charlene and Sarah, his sisters Rena and Mary and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARTIN aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Karin née Gollcher, his children Jacqueline and her husband Kevin Attard, Malcolm and his wife Joanna née Gauci Maistre, Stephanie and her husband Ivor Lungaro-Mifsud, his adored grandchildren Millie, Marcus, Mae, James, Michael, Alice, Benjamin and Faye, his siblings Myriam and her husband George Manara, Tony and his wife Pippa Xuereb, Carmen and her husband Charles Eynaud, his in-laws Karl and his wife Anita Gollcher, Erika and her husband Marin Hili and Mark and his wife Suzanne Gollcher, his aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Saint James Capua, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, March 5, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor or Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ASCIAK. Remembering our dear brother CARMEL on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by Mary, Agnes, Albert and Bernardette. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord.

CACHIA ZAMMIT. In loving memory of DORIS, a beloved mother and grandmother, on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by her children Kathryn and John, John and Daniela, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FORMOSA. In ever loving and cherished memories of our dearest father LEWIS on the 39th anniversary of his passing away. His children Victoria, David and Stephen and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

INGLIS. In every loving memory of our dearest parents JOHN and VANDA née Gambin. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jennifer, Patricia and Sharon.

LEEKS – FRANCES. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved and devoted mother on the second anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MERCIECA. Cherished memories of our beloved ANTHONY, on the 10th anniversary of his demise. His children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

MIFSUD. Treasured memories of our dearest MIMA, on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Always lovingly remembered by her sister Mabel Agius Condachi, her nephews, nieces and respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – ALFRED. Loving memories of our dear father on his 12th anniversary. Sadly missed by Marisa and Andrew, Lucienne, Jean, Rebecca and Katrina. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

von BROCKDORFF. In memory of GLADYS, née Critien, on the 10th anniversary of her demise. Her family.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.