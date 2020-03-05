Obituary

WELFORD. On March 4, JOHN DAVID, aged 86, passed away peacefully in his home in Swieqi. He will be sadly missed by his wife Carmen, his daughter Claudette and her husband Joseph, his grandaughters Brooke and Maria, relatives and friends, in particular his dear friend Gordon Shepard. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 6, at 12.30pm, for the parish church of Ibragg, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAPTUR. In loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life two years ago. We fondly hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever treasured. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Tom and Millie, great-grandchildren Izzy and Nathan, and his dear niece Grace and family. May he rest in peace.

CASSAR TORREGGIANI – ALEXANDER. A dear father, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children Michael, Christine, Jackie, Phillip, spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts.

Dad, deep in our heart, You will always stay.

Loved and missed every day.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, tomorrow the 13th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said tomorrow, March 6, at 7pm at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan.

SELVAGI – ANNE. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the first anniversary of her death. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher and Raphael.