Obituaries

ALESSANDRO. On March 3, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, GRACE, wife of Salvinu, aged 77, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Kevin, her brothers and sisters Charlie, Manuel, Annie, Nancy, her in-laws Mons Joseph Alessandro Bishop of Garissa Kenja, Antoinette, Oreste, Mario, Rita and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Friday, March 5, at 1pm, for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be concelebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave, at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On March 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE LOUISE, née Bridgett, widow of Charles, aged 78, of St Venera, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Stefan and his wife Joanne, Denise, Giselle and Corinne, and their partners, her grandchildren Amy, Nathan, Matthew, Mark, Josef, Emma, Giulia, Alec, Iris and Carla, her sisters Thelma and Ythamar, other relatives and friends. Rest in peace. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, at 1pm, for St Venera parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. On March 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Mario, her children Matthew and his wife Marika, Michelle and her husband Ian, her grandchildren Katrina, Monica, Erika and Samuel, her sisters Nina and Doris, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, at 8.30am, for St Mary parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANDUCA. On March 3, ANNA née Camilleri, widow of Peter Manduca, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted and beloved son Simon, her brothers Adrian and Mark and her sisters Maureen and Karin and their respective families, Peter’s other children Philip, Victor and Sarah and their families, Irene, her nephews and nieces and the rest of her family and her many friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua, Sliema tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, at 9.15 for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAPTUR. In everlasting and everloving memory of MAURICE, a precious husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who departed from this life three years ago. Forever loved, forever missed. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia, great-grandchildren Izzy and Nathan and his dear niece Grace and family. May he Rest in Peace. The 6.30pm Mass today, Friday, March 5, at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said in his memory.

FENECH CARMEN. Loving and cherished memories of a dear and beloved mother and grandmother especially today on her fourth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her sons Fr Charles Fenech OP; Mario and his wife Felicienne, Tonio and his fiancé Lucienne and her granddaughters Tiziana, Miriana and Valentina. Today’s Mass at St Dominic’s church, Rabat will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, tomorrow the 14th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, at 7.30pm, at the Old Church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

SCERRI – MGR CARMELO. Organist at Luçon Cathedral (France) and St John’s Co-Cathedral. Remembered by his pupil Hugo on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI – ANNE. Remembering our wonderful mother today and every day. So loved and deeply missed. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher and Raphael.

Sistina art shop

Now you can buy online. www.sistinaart.com. Fantastic products for artists. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.