Obituaries

BUTTIGIEG. On February 26, JAMES, aged 50, of BALZAN, went to meet the risen Lord in a tragic accident. Mourned and sorrowfully missed by his two sons, family, and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 5, at 8.10am for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

D’AMATO. On March 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Żurrieq, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond, Joseph, Catherine and her husband Joseph, Paul, Antione and his wife Marisa, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Sunday, March 6, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, at 11.30am, followed by interment at the St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On March 3, ANGELA, aged 95, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Maria, her nieces Rituccia and her husband James, Charmaine and her husband Manny and Graziella and her husband Chris, her great-nephews Benjamin and his wife Jutta and their children Joseph and Benedict, and Luke and her great-nieces Bettina and her fiancé Jack and Maria, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass praesente cadavere will be said today, March 5 at Żurrieq parish church at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On March 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, Fr JOHN MICALLEF OFM, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss the Franciscans Brothers of the province of St Paul’s, his sister’s Ines and Mary in Australia, his sister-in-law Carmen Micallef, his nephews and nieces other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 5, at 8.30am, for St Francis church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the Franciscans grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Charity Institute would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI. On March 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CATERINA (Kina), of Cospicua and residing at Roseville Home, Attard, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband Henry Arthur, her children Raymond and his wife Anna, Joseph and his wife Anna, Christopher and his wife Audrey and Godwin; her treasured grandchildren Elvira, Martina, Rebecca, Emma, Rachel and Gabriel, their spouses, her great-grandchildren Leah and Ben, her sisters Manon and Tessie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, March 5, for the St Lawrence parish church, Vittoriosa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to express gratitude to the nurses, carers and staff at Roseville Home and ward M2 MDH for their care and support.

XUEREB. On March 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARTIN aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Karin née Gollcher, his children Jacqueline and her husband Kevin Attard, Malcolm and his wife Joanna née Gauci Maistre, Stephanie and her husband Ivor Lungaro-Mifsud, his adored grandchildren Millie, Marcus, Mae, James, Michael, Alice, Benjamin and Faye, his siblings Myriam and her husband George Manara, Tony and his wife Pippa Xuereb, Carmen and her husband Charles Eynaud, his in-laws Karl and his wife Anita Gollcher, Erika and her husband Marin Hili and Mark and his wife Suzanne Gollcher, his aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Saint James Capua, Sliema today, Saturday, March 5, at 8am, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Little Sisters of the Poor or Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAPTUR. In loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE, who departed from this life four years ago. We hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever treasured. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Thomas and Emilia and great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Samantha and Olivia and his dear niece Grace and her family. May he rest in peace.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, tomorrow the 15th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said today, Saturday at 7.30pm, at the Old Church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

SELVAGI – ANNE. Cherished memories of our beloved mother who lives on in our hearts and prayers. Maryanne, Christopher and Raphael.

