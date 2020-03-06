Obituary

STIVALA. On March 4, at his home in St Julian’s, ALFRED, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord. He is deeply mourned by his wife Vincenza née Deguara, his daughters Sue and her husband Neville, Joanna and her husband Joseph, Vanessa and her husband Clinton, his son Fredrick and his wife Rachel, his grandchildren Shaun, Kyra, Bettina, Hannah, Bianca, Sam, Adam and Alec, his great-granddaughter Isabella, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at St George’s Cemetery, Naxxar. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jeanne Antide Foundation, 51, Ċentru Antida, Tarxien Road, Tarxien, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOSEPH of Sliema, who passed away on March 6, 2012. In memory, on his eighth anniversary. Forever missed and never forgotten by his loving wife Margaret, his children and their spouses Josie and Elizabeth, Mary Lou and Ernst, Anton and Louise, John and Isabelle, Bridget and Andrè, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, family and friends. Mass in his memory at the Sliema Ursuline Crèche chapel, today, Friday, March 6 at 6pm.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 13th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said today at 7pm at the chapel of the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Balzan.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dear uncle FRANZ, today the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

