MANDUCA. On March 3, ANNA née Camilleri, widow of Peter Manduca, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted and beloved son Simon, her brothers Adrian and Mark and her sisters Maureen and Karin and their respective families, Peter’s other children Philip, Victor and Sarah and their families, Irene, her nephews and nieces and the rest of her family and her many friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, today, Saturday, March 6, at 9.15am for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Remembering our beloved brother JAMES on the eighth anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 14th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families. A Mass celebrating their life will be said today, at 7.30pm at the Old Church of the Annunciation, Three Churches Street, Balzan.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dear uncle FRANZ, today the 17th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

