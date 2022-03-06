Obituaries

D’AMATO. On March 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY, of Żurrieq, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Raymond, Joseph, Catherine and her husband Joseph, Paul, Antione and his wife Marisa, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Sunday, March 6, at St Catherine’s parish church, Żurrieq, at 11.30am, followed by interment at the St Leone Cemetery, Żurrieq. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CARDONA. On March 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, PAUL LOUIS, aged 72, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Davida, his son Paul and his wife Eleanor, his daughter Anna Marie and her husband Rigas, grandchildren David, Hannah, Anya, Emily and Elizabeth, his brother Louis and his wife Joyce, his sister Maria and her husband Phil, their respective families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Tuesday, March 8 at 2.30pm, at Balzan parish church, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him rest.

GALEA. On March 3, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, CLAIRE née Gregory, of Birkirkara, aged 50, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Waldemar, her mother Dorothy, her brother Joseph and her sister Shirley and her husband Noel, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, March 9, at 1.30pm, for St Joseph the Worker, parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On March 5, JOE, of Mellieha, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 88. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Nina, his children Gabriel and his wife Joanne, Anselm, Geoffrey and his wife Rachel, his grandchildren Martha, Daniel and Ben, his brother Twanny and his wife Vitorin, his in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, on Tuesday, March 8, at 2.30pm for Mellieha parish church where a private Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the cemetery of Our Lady of Victories, Mellieha. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Marija will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIA TONNA, widow of Enoch, will be celebrated this Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 5.15pm. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GALEA CURMI – PAUL. Fond and grateful memories of a loving father, today the 15th anniversary of his passing away to a better life, joining our mother Josette forever. We miss you both greatly, but the love and faith you shared live on in the hearts of all whom you touched by your life. Their children and families.

VELLA – ISAAC. In loving memory of our dear father on the 28th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Edith, Cecilia and her husband Vincent and grandchildren.

ZAMMIT. Remembering our dear uncle FRANZ, today the 18th anniversary of his passing away. Tony and Nadya, Eddie and Marie Lou, Mimi and Arthur, Sarah, Alexia, Lisa and Edward. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.