Birth

GRECH. On February 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Rachel née Azzopardi and Ivan, God’s precious gift of a daughter VICTORIA, a most welcome sister to Stella, a second grandchild for the Azzopardis and a third for the Grechs. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to the obstetricians and to all the staff at delivery suite and Obstetrics Ward 3.

Obituaries

BARTOLO. On March 5, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARY ANNE, of Mellieħa, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her husband Anthony, her son Ian and his wife Marion, her grandson Jack, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws and their respective families, her aunt Mary, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 8, at 2.30pm, for Mellieħa parish church, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Omm il-Ħniena Cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MANCHÉ. On March 5, at St James Hospital, JUDGE ALBERT MANCHÉ, widower of the late Jane née Demajo, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his beloved children Berta and her husband Alex, Veronica and her husband Alfie, John and his wife Buzzi, his grandchildren Matthew, Nicholas, Tara, Sean, Francesco, John John and Jane, his in-laws Louis and Claire Balzan, his devoted nephew Alex Manché, dedicated carer Zaldi, his very close friend Judge Giovanni Bonello, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Hospital Sliema tomorrow, Monday, March 8 at 8.30am, for St Gregory parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PAVIA. On March 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, of Gżira, aged 87, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Tessie née Refalo, his children Mario, Sandro and his partner Marcon, Lorna, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei tomorrow, Monday, March 8, at 9am, for Our Lady parish church, Gżira, where funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Remembering our dear MAJOR JOHN. Always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 49th anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Bob, Audrey and grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of our grandfather Mro FERDINANDO CAMILLERI and brother ALDO CAMILLERI B.Pharm., LP on their anniversary on March 8. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CAMILLERI – WINNIFRED, née Bowman. Today the 16th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF. We would like to mark the 17 years since JM, affectionately known by all as Miki, left this life, by celebrating his bequest, joie de vivre. He loved laughter and humour, poetry and music, culture in all its forms, and the natural world, particularly the sea. His sailing boats, the Maias, were his muses. Above all, he loved us all and in these sad times, there is comfort in this and in the belief that that he is still somewhere watching over us making sure we are alright. He will always be missed by his wife Emma, his daughters Annamaria and Lucia and their husbands Edward Briffa and Jeremy Hunt, his grandchildren Martina and husband Michael Pace, Hauke Eggert, Emma and husband Daniel Calascione, William and John Parnis England and Simon Briffa. And of course, the great-grandchildren he never got to meet, who are yet being introduced to the anthology of anecdotes that coloured his life and ours, Nico and Leila Pace and Jack and Finn Calascione.

VELLA – ISAAC. In loving memory of our dear father on the 27th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edith and Louis, Cecilia and Vincent and grandchildren.

To thank

Ann Murphy would like to thank all those who sent cards flowers appreciations and offered Masses including the clergy, for the repose of the soul of her husband DAVID MURPHY who passed away in Australia on Thursday, January 21.

