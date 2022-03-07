Obituary

BUSUTTIL. We sadly announce the passing of our dearest mother, THERESE, nèe Borg Bartolo, widow of Louis. She passed away peacefully to eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Her irreparable loss is deeply mourned by her children Louiana, Franco and his partner Alexis, Jean Paul and his wife Mirjam, her cherished and precious grandchildren Christina and Robert, Francesco and Myranne, Audrey and Kurt, Sarah and Peter, and Sophie Ann, her treasured great-grandchildren Giuliana, Angelina, Francesca, Isabella, Emily and Peter, her brother Victor and Lina, and Imelda, her in-laws Nanette, Wendy, and Anthony Busuttil, Margaret and Joseph and Marlene, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, March 9, at 10.30am. Mass celebrating her life will commence at 11am, at the Santa Marija ta’ l’Anġli church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. In lieu of flowers, donations to UNHCR-Ukraine, would be appreciated. In memory of Therese, the family have started a fund and will match your donation. Keep your arms around her Lord and kiss her smiling face for she was someone special who cannot be replaced.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of MARIA TONNA, widow of Enoch, will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, at 5.15pm. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. Remembering our dear JOHN MAJOR always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 50th anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Bob, Audrey and grandchildren.

CAMILLERI – WINNIFRED, née Bowman. Today the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino, Joseph and his wife Marceline, and Victor and his wife Anne, grandchildren, in-laws, nephews and nieces. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Relatives and friends are invited to remember her in their prayers. We who loved her in life let us not forget her in death. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CREMONA. In loving memory of our dear father OSCAR, on the 64th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers Monica and Maria.

FARRUGIA. Remembering our dear brother JAMES on the ninth anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

