Obituaries

CASSAR TORREGIANI. On March 5, MARK ANTHONY, of Ta’ Xbiex, passed away peacefully at the age of 82. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Myriam, née Bellizzi, his sons and their families Julian and Louise, Melissa and Tom, Sophie and Neil; Jeremy and Krystyna, Sebastian, Alexandra and Robyn; Conrad and Sarah, Mary, Benjamin and Max, along with his brothers and sisters and their families, his in-laws and their families. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, tomorrow, Wednesday, March 8, at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to the Poor Clares at St Clare’s Monastery or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On Sunday, March 5, DENISE, of Santa Luċija, aged 58, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Evelyn, her siblings Sandra and her husband William, Simone, Helen and her husband Martin, her partner James, her nephews and nieces James and his wife Elaine, Robert and Lara, Elaine, Luke and Amy, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 7, at 2pm, for Santa Luċija parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VAN BAZEL-SCHÖLVINCK. On February 26, at St James Hospital, GABRIËLE ERNANIE (Jelleke), aged 89, passed away peacefully and painlessly, surrounded by family and friends, and very well and lovingly cared by the staff of the hospital. We feel comforted by the loving kindness of her circle of friends.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – WINNIFRED, née Bowman. In loving memory of our dear mother on the 18th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons and daughter, Anthony and his wife Liliana, Marthese and her husband Lino Vella, Joseph and his wife Marceline, Victor and his wife Anne, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CREMONA. In loving memory of our dear father OSCAR, today being the 65th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Monica and Alfred Conti and Maria Galea.

FARRUGIA. Remembering our dear brother JAMES on the 10th anniversary of his death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

In loving memory of DONALD FELICE a loving husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 7, 2022 at the age of 72 years. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In Memoriam Treasured and loving memories of our most precious and beloved father SALVINO J. SULLIVAN 20.6.1909 - 7.3.2014 today being the ninth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and forever loved by his children Lydia, David, Stanley, Gloria, Robert, Peter, Mark and their spouses, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Maribel. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of our dear FRANCIS TEDESCO on the 16th anniversary of his death Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Charles, Miriam, Joe and George. Lord, grant him eternal rest

In loving memory of Mario Wismayer on the 13th anniversary of his demise Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lina, his daughter Anna Maria, his son Paul and his wife Ariane and his grandson Christian Forever in our hearts and prayers A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at the St. Julian's parish church, at 6.30pm Lord, grant him eternal rest

