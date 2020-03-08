Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On March 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA THERESA, née McKeon, lovingly known as Tessie, aged 94, widow of Joseph Anthony, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her children, Anna and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Teresa, her grandchildren Joseph Paul and his wife Lara, Maria and her husband John, Gioele, her beloved greatgrandchildren Francesco and Lisa, her sister Sr Lina McKeon, her brother-in-law Anthony, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, March 11, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fleur-de-Lys, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PISANI. On February 13, in Slough, the UK, Joseph, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his daughter Arlette, his son Dorian, his grandchildren, Jack, Max, Kim and Thomas, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held on Sunday, March 14, at the Addolorata Cemetery chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said 10am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

POLLITT. On March 5, at Bedford Hospital, UK, The Noble EDWINA, née Barbaro of St George, aged 88, widow of Lt Col. David Pollitt, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sisters Cecilia Bellier and Gladys and her husband Anthony Zammit Tabona, her brother-in-law Chief Justice Emeritus Prof. J.J. Cremona, her in-laws Jill and Alvin Barnett and Faith and Michael Harper, and her many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place in the UK. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STIVALA. On March 4, at his home in St Julian’s, ALFRED, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord. He is deeply mourned by his wife Vincenza née Deguara, his daughters Sue and her husband Neville, Joanna and her husband Joseph, Vanessa and her husband Clinton, his son Fredrick and his wife Rachel, his grandchildren Shaun, Kyra, Bettina, Hannah, Bianca, Sam, Adam and Alec, his great-granddaughter Isabella, his brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. His life will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, March 9, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at St George’s Cemetery, Naxxar. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jeanne Antide Foundation, 51, Ċentru Antida, Tarxien Road, Tarxien, would be appreciated. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 6, Simone née Borg Barthet, wife of the late Joe, formerly of Sliema, passed away in Port Macquarie, Australia, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her son James and his wife Louise, and her daughters Denise, wife of Rodney Smith and Edwina, her grandchildren, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On March 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARY née Vella, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her loving husband Vincent, her daughter Joan and her husband Austin Azzopardi, her son Mario and his wife Doreen, her grandchildren Maria, Katya and Julien Tua, Justin and Vanessa, Gianella and Gilbert Attard, Leon and Pam Kerr, Ylenia Marie and Ian Pendlebury and Marielle, her seven great-grandchildren, her carer Myra, her brother and sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Monday, March 9,, where Mass praesente cadevere will be said at 8.30am at the parish church of the Holy Family, Iklin, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJONA – LILIAN. In loving memory of our dearest aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord 14 years ago. Dearly loved and remembered by all her family.

BONELLO. Loving memories of our dear parents JOSEPH HENRY and HILDA née Parnis England. Marie Louise Saliba, Giorgina Wirth, in-laws and grandchildren.

BORG – DARREN, 1990-2020. Words cannot express how grateful we are for your kind expressions of sympathy. It is this support of family, friends and colleagues that has helped us through this difficult time. Thank you for your compassion. His parents George and Carmen, sisters Sefora and Liandra and in-laws, his fiancée Svetlana Calleja, her parents Marion and Charlie, her sisters Shirley and Denyse, in-laws, nieces Ella and Mia. Various Masses are being said for the repose of his soul, including one being held tomorrow, March 9, at 6.30pm at San Ġwann parish church.

You never said you’re leaving

You never said goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it

And only God knows why.

A million times we needed you

A million times we cried,

If love alone could have saved you,

You never would have died.

In life we loved you dearly

In death we love you still,

In our heart you hold a place,

That only you can fill.

It broke our heart to lose you

But you didn’t go alone,

As part of us went with you,

The day God took you home.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG MANCHÉ. In loving memory of MARY on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. Lovingly remembering our brother ALDO CAMILLERI, B.Pharm., LP, and grandfather Maestro FERDINANDO CAMILLERI. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet, Antoinette.

CAPTUR. In loving and everlasting memory of our dear MAURICE who departed from this life two years ago. We fondly hold you in our hearts, in our thoughts and in our prayers. Sadly missed but forever treasured. His wife Thelma, children Shirley and Malcolm, Nick and Fi, grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Tom and Millie, great-grandchildren Izzy and Nathan, and his dear niece Grace and family. May he rest in peace.

DEBONO – JANET. Remembering a very dear sister on the first anniversary of her demise. Peacefully sleeping, resting at last. Her brother David and Joan and nephews Zachary, Bernie and Jonathan.

DEBONO – JANET.

Memories of you are still so strong,

In this last year we all soldiered on,

These memories of you so very often make us cry,

Until with your smiles you wipe them off dry,

Remain strongly near us, as close as can be,

And surely together right near you we’ll be.

Till we meet again Ama. A Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, March 9, at 6pm, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex. With Love, Anthony, Kriss and Marisa, Lisa and Alan, Isaac, Lucas Matthew and Denise.

GALEA – ANOUSCKA. Always in our hearts and minds especially on this 14th anniversary of her death aged 27. Nunu, your heart of gold, your dearest voice, in heaven you rest in love and peace. Her family in England and relatives in Malta.

HARRISON. Remembering HAROLD on the 23rd anniversary of his death, by his wife Odile, his children James, Audrey, Neil and their families.

JENSEN – FLORENCE née Testaferrata Bonici. On the 42nd anniversary of her death. Remembered with much love. Irene and Nicholas.

PACE – Capt. LAWRENCE PACE and JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of my parents today the 43rd and 17th anniversary of their deaths. Always in my thoughts and prayers Helga and family.

RIPARD – CHRISTOPHER (KIT). In loving memory of our dear father on the 39th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul, and their respective families and partners.

SPITERI – JOSEPH, former director Spiteri Bros Ltd. On the 11th anniversary of his demise on 26.2.2009. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and missed by your beloved wife Mary Rose, your son Karl and Mariella, their son Karl and your daughter Erika. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – ISAAC. In loving memory of our dear father on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Edith and Louis, Cecilia and Vincent and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.