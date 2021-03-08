Obituaries

BIANCHI. On March 5, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIA, aged 82, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alfred, her children Francesca and Elena and her son-in-law Joe Fenech Conti and his children Ian, Niki and Luisa. Her much-loved grandchildren Ben, Samuele and Elisabetta, her brother Anton Calleia, her sister Ellen Micallef Eynaud, her nieces Janet, Victoria, Anne Marie, Patricia and Maria, other relatives and friends. The funeral was held at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, on Saturday, March 6. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO. On March 6, in the comfort of her home, DORIS, aged 94, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. A loving, gentle and dedicated sister and aunt, always ready to give a helping hand. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Lina, her in-laws Grace and Sheila, and numerous nephews and nieces: Johanna and Suzanne daughters of her late brother Joe; Joan, Elizabeth, Marion, Simon, Doreen, Frankanne, Patricia, Noel, Felicienne, Victor, Edward, Clare, Adrian and Ian, children of her late sister Mary; Father Stephen, in Australia, son of her late brother Giovanni; Caroline and Roger, children of her late brother Tony; and Catherine, Andrew and Sarah, children of her late brother Frank; their respective sons and daughters; and other relatives. The family thanks her dedicated carers Maryanne and Melissa. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 9, at 8.30am for Ibrag parish church, where Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA. On March 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTOINETTE of Sliema, residing at St Catherine’s Home, aged 65, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, comforted by her sister Catherine. She will be greatly missed by her mother Palmira née Calandro, widow of Paul Galea, Sister Anna Maria O’Dea, widow of Joseph O’Dea, her sister Maria and Michael, her brother Joseph and Catherine, her sister Catherine and Alan, her treasured niece Michaela Abela and her beloved nephews Gabriel, Benjamin, Rohan, David, Andrew, Raphael and Daniel, her aunt Marlene Galea-Lowell, her aunt Antoinette Galea née Gatt, her cousins Oscar and Godfrey Galea, Patricia Cassar-Torregiani née Galea, Mario Galea, Iris, Anna and Cynthia Galea-Lowell and Suzanne German née Galea, her cousins in Australia Lisa and Helen Calandro and Justin Calandro, other relatives and friends. We will not forget her humour, her love of writing and her love of the natural world. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the dedicated sisters and staff at St Catherine’s Home for their loving care of Antoinette over the past three years, as well as the doctors and nurses at Mater Dei Hospital for their constant kindness and support over the past weeks.

MANCHÉ. On March 5, at St James Hospital, JUDGE ALBERT MANCHÉ, widower of Jane née Demajo, aged 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Berta and her husband Alex, Veronica and her husband Alfie, John and his wife Buzzi, his grandchildren Matthew, Nicholas, Tara, Sean, Francesco, John John and Jane, his in-laws Louis and Claire Balzan, his devoted nephew Alex Manché, dedicated carer Zaldi, his very close friend Judge Giovanni Bonello, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James hospital, Sliema, today, Monday, March 8, at 8.30am, for St Gregory the Great parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations on his behalf to St Patrick’s Salesian School, Sliema, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJONA – LILIAN. In loving memory of our dearest aunt who went to meet the Risen Lord 15 years ago. Dearly loved and remembered by all her family.

BORG MANCHE. In loving memory of MARY on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons, daughters, in-laws, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

CAMILLERI. Cherished and unfading memories of BIANCA, today being the first anniversary of her death. Always remembered with love by her husband Lino, her sons Anton and his wife Marisa and Franco and his wife Dawn, her grandchildren Andrew S.J., Francesca and her husband Michael, Michaela and Philip and her great-grandchild Sophia, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRENDO JONES. In loving and unfading memory of LIZ, today the 16th anniversary of her passing away. Her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. The 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, on Thursday, March 11, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – ANOUSCKA. Always in our memory especially on this 15th anniversary of her death aged 28. We hide our tears when we mention your name but the pain in our hearts is still the same. Her family in England and relatives in Malta.

HARRISON. Remembering HAROLD on the 24th anniversary of his death, by his wife Odile, his children James, Audrey, Neil and their families.

JENSEN – FLORENCE née Testaferrata Bonici. In ever loving memory of a dearly beloved mother on this the 43rd anniversary of her death. Irene and Nicholas.

PACE – Capt. LAWRENCE PACE and JOSEPHINE. Today the 44th and 18th anniversary of my beloved parents death. Deeply missed and always remembered by their beloved daughter Helga and family.

RIPARD – CHRISTOPHER (KIT). In everlasting memory of our dear father on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his sons Nick, Chris, Tim, Edward, Michael and Paul, and their respective partners.

Sistina art shop

Now you can buy online – www. sistinaart.com. Fantastic products for artists. Home deliveries. Phone 2131 4453 or 9986 1636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.