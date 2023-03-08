Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On March 5, at his residence in Swieqi, WALTER C., passed away peacefully at the age of 90. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marcelle, née Herrera, his children Angela and her husband Chris Abela, Teresa, widow of Simon Fabri, Nicky and her husband Simon Agius, his grandchildren Kristina and her husband James Attard Kingswell, Matthew, Francesca, Julia and Hannah, his great-grandchildren Maya and Amy, his brother George, his brother-in-law Anton Felice and sister-in-law Shirley Laferla, other relatives, his many friends and ex-colleagues at Bank of Valletta. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, March 10, at the Mary Immaculate Mother of the Church parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

de GRAY. On March 6, EDWARD (Teddy), aged 86, passed away peacefully at home, comforted by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 60 years, Rose, his son Mark, his daughter Roberta and her husband Stephen Giacchino; his grandchildren Stephen, Ryan, Alexia, Sophiea, Thea and Christa; his sister Dorothy Pace de Gray, his brother John and wife Josephine, his brother-in-law Joe and wife Marbeck Galea; his carer Gemma, relatives and many friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Friday, March 10, at 9am, at St Anne parish church, Marsascala. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated for all the care and dedication they showered on Teddy and our family.

GHIO. On March 6, DAVID of Mġarr, born in Senglea, passed away peacefully at the age of 66. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife, Rita, née Vella, his children, Stephanie and Eric, Christopher and Alison, Tiziana and Patrick, Jason and Rachel, his grandchildren, along with his brother, sister, his in-laws and their families. Mass præsente cadavere will be said at Mġarr parish church tomorrow, Thursday, March 9, at 3pm. Donations on his behalf to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at SAMOC, and Ward M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for the care and dedication shown while he was there.

MUNTON. On March 6, ANGELA, née Mifsud, of Oakham, Rutland, UK passed peacefully away at home after a long illness at the age of 61. She will be forever loved by her husband Phillip, her daughter Fiona and her husband Joseph Cauchi, her son Adam, her treasured grandchildren Daisy and Elliot, her mother Patricia, her siblings David and his wife Anita, Lorraine and her husband Ray Azzopardi, and Andrew, her in-laws Peter, Chris and Beverley, her aunts, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. The funeral Mass and burial will be held in Oakham. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJONA – LILLIAN. In loving memory of our beloved aunt on the 17th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. Never forgotten by her nephews and nieces.

CAMILLERI. Lovingly remem­bering our brother ALDO CAMILLERI, B.Pharm., LP, and grandfather maestro FERDINIANDO CAMILLERI on their anniversary today. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette.

CRITIEN. Treasured and unfading memories of PETER GODFREY on the first anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed, forever loved. Myra.

FRENDO JONES. In loving and unfading memory of LIZ, today the 18th anniversary of her passing away. Her brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – ANOUSCKA. Always in our hearts and minds especially on this 17th anniversary of her passing, aged 27. Nunu, your heart of gold, your dearest voice, in heaven you rest safely in love and in peace. Her family in England and relatives in Malta.

RIPARD. In memory of KIT, father and grandfather, on the 42nd anniversary of his death. A talented man who made friends wherever he went. Lovingly remembered by his six sons and their families.

In loving memory of CARL VAN MARCKE, chairman and founder Izola Bank p.l.c. Treasured and fond memories of an unforgettable, inspirational leader, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. The Directors, Management and Staff. ‘We need men who cam dream of things that never were’ – John F. Kennedy.

In loving memory of VICTOR AQUILINA (former Golden Harvest director) on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Stella and son Mark, his brothers and sisters Joe, Doris, Mary and Carmen, relatives and friends. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

In loving memory of LIZ FRENDO JONES on the 18th anniversary of her demise. So fondly loved and sadly missed by her husband Noel, her children Alan and Michela, Edward and Lisa, Joanna and grandchildren Bettina, Mark, Emma, Peter, Kay and Jacques. 18 years have gone by since the Lord called you to His glory. Your memories will never fade. We miss you dearly. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.