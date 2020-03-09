Obituaries

DINGLI. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, aged 96 (wife of the late Joseph of Gesco Signs Ltd), went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her children Dorothy and her husband Francis, Henry and his wife Doreen, Victor and his wife Nadja, and John and his wife Charmaine, together with their children and grandchildren. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 10, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On March 6, SIMONE née Borg Barthet, wife of the late Joe, formerly of Sliema, passed away in Port Macquarie, NSW, Australia, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is deeply mourned by her son James and his wife Louise, and her daughters Denise, wife of Rodney Smith, and Edwina, her grandchildren, her brother and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Agnes Catholic Church, Port Macquarie, on March 10. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

A Mass will be said for the repose of the soul and in memory of the late Judge MAURICE CARUANA CURRAN on Tuesday, March 10, at 11am at the church of Our Lady of Victories, Castile Square, Valletta, on the fifth anni-versary of his passing.

In Memoriam

D’AMATO. Cherished memories of MICHAEL, today the 26th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIFFITHS – JOSEPH HENRY. In loving memory of our beloved father and grandfather, on the 34th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his children and grandchildren.

LICARI. In loving memory of our dearest VICTOR. A most loving husband, father and grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. He is fondly remembered by his wife Rosanne, his children Daniela and Richard, Jerome and Janika, Ambrose and Jeppy and his treasured grand-children Sara, Michaela, Petra, Philippa and Pia. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LICARI – VICTOR. Re-membering a very special brother-in-law and uncle, today the second anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Gone but his memory will live with us forever. Mona, her children and grandchildren.

LICARI – VICTOR. Special thoughts of a dear brother-in-law and uncle, especially today the second anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gloria and Joe, Massie, Martina, Marc and Harry.

PIROTTA – JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading memories on the fourth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always in our prayers. His beloved wife Rose, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

