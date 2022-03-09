Obituaries

ATTARD KINGSWELL. On March 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, ELENO, of San Ġwann, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Charles, his daughter Miriam and husband Anthony Haidon, his grandchild Ryan, his brother John, his nephews and nieces, his in-laws and their children, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, March 9, at 8.30am, at Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. We sadly announce the passing of our dearest mother, THERESE, née Borg Bartolo, widow of Louis, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Her irreparable loss is deeply mourned by her children Louiana, Franco and Alexis, Jean Paul and Mirjam, her cherished and precious grandchildren Christina and Robert, Francesco and Myranne, Audrey and Kurt, Sarah and Peter, and Sophie Ann, her treasured great-grandchildren Giuliana, Angelina, Francesca, Isabella, Emily and Peter, her brother Victor and Lina, and Imelda, her in-laws Nanette, Wendy, and Anthony Busuttil, Margaret and Joseph and Marlene, numerous nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, March 9, at 10.30am. Mass celebrating her life will commence at 11am, at the Santa Marija ta’ l’Anġli church, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. In lieu of flowers, donations to UNHCR-Ukraine would be appreciated. In memory of Therese, the family have started a fund and will match your donation. Keep your arms around her Lord and kiss her smiling face for she was someone special who cannot be replaced. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FELICE. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, Dr DONALD FELICE, MD, FRCOG, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be forever loved by his devoted wife Marina, his loving son Paul and his family Ildikó and Áron, his brothers and sister, and their families, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, March 11, at 8am, for the Carmelites Church, Balluta Bay, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations on his behalf to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PADOVANI. On March 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Margaret, his nephews Francis and his wife Marguerite, Stephen and his wife Ann, his nieces Bernadette and her husband Mario, Rosemary and her husband Franco, their respective families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, March 9, at 8.45am, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

SCHEMBRI. On March 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOANNE, aged 61, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and remembered by her husband Tony, her children Zoe and her husband Jan, Tara and her husband David, her beloved grandchildren Karl, Max and Jamie, her mum Paddy, her brothers and sisters, her in-laws, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, March 11, at 8.30am, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SHIELDS. On March 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, SANDRA, of Attard, aged 56, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Loved and fondly remembered by her husband Joe, her children Matthew and Nick, her mother Josette, her brother Martin and her sister Daniela, her in-laws, their respective spouses, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, March 9, at 8.30am, for the St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at All Souls Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARTER – SALVU. Ever and treasured memories of our dear dad and nannu on the 30th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his family.

D’AMATO. Cherished memo-ries of MICHAEL, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his children and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FENECH PACE – ROMEA. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the second anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her daughters Marina and Mariella, in-laws, grand-children and family. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRIFFITHS – JOSEPH HENRY. In loving memory of our father, today the 36th anniversary of his death. Always in our hearts and prayers. The family.

LICARI – VICTOR. Remembering a very special brother-in-law and uncle, today the fourth anniversary of his parting to eternal life. Sadly gone but his memory will live with us for ever. Mona, Gloria and Joe, Massie, his in-laws, his nieces and nephews and their families.

PIROTTA – JOSEPH. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved husband, brother and uncle, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his beloved wife Rose, his siblings and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

