Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of Can. ANTON MEILAQ will be celebrated behind closed doors, today, Friday, May 1, at 10am, at Il-Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat. It can be followed on facebook on il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Veru, Rabat, Malta. A prayer is solicited.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

CUSCHIERI. Treasured memories of JILL, a loving wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Greatly missed and remembered with love by her husband Denis and children Elise, Matthew and Thomas, and their families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA, B.Pharm. on the 15th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

MAMO – Sir ANTHONY MAMO. In loving memory, on the 12th anniversary of his death. Remembered with so much love by Monica, John and Tessa, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO – EDGAR GEORGE. Fondest memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 21st anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

