Diamond Wedding

MR JOHN L DE GRAY and Miss JOSEPHINE GRECH

The marriage took place between JOHN and JOSEPHINE on April 30, 1961, at Jesuit’s church, Valletta. Congratulations and lots of love on this very special day and best wishes for many more years together from your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janet, Patricia, Doreen, Pieter and Annelies, Nick and Sylvie, Giulia and Donovan, Liam and Clara, Cole and Annika, Mattis, Selien, Oliver and Ella.

Obituary

MIZZI. On April 30, Sr HELEN MIZZI, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss the congregation of the Sisters of St Dorothy, her brothers and sisters, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 1, at 2.30pm, for St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to The Dorothean missions. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Mass will be celebrated today, May 1, at Kunċizzjoni church, Rabat, Malta, at 10am, for the repose of the souls of Il-Kittieba Maltin. Route: Saqajja Square, George Borg Olivier Avenue, Pope Pius V Street, Għajn Kajjet Street, Għajn Klieb Wied il-Fiddien, Bieb ir-Ruwa, il-Kunċizzjoni. It will be live streamed on Il-Kunċizzjoni ta’ Vera, Rabat, Malta. You are welcome.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the 10th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

CUSCHIERI. Remembering JILL with love and affection on the eight anniversary of her passing away. A wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who is greatly missed by her husband Denis and children Elise, Matthew and Thomas, and their families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA, B.Pharm. on the 16th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

RIZZO – EDGAR GEORGE. Fondest memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – Major LAWRENCE PHILIP ZAMMIT. Today being the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by Peter, Pamela, their spouses and his grandchildren Neal, Erika and Nicola. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

