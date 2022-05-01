Obituaries

BARTHET. On April 30, MARY, of Sliema, aged 93, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Noel and his wife Edwina, David and his wife Sylvana, Peter and his wife Natasha, Carol and her partner Joe, Madeleine, Kathryn and her wife Antoinette, her grandchildren Rachel, Alison, Fiona, Janet, Gillian, Thea, Mark, Benji, Nicola, Simon, Justine, Timothy, Matthew, Christina and Jackie, their spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren, her very dedicated carer Marie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves her home tomorrow, Monday, May 2, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUHAGIAR. On April 29, at the Żejtun Home for the Elderly, MARY, née Camilleri, aged 86, widow of Paul, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Edwin and his wife Lina, residing in Australia, her sister Elizabeth, widow of Joseph Grech, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves the Żejtun Home for the Elderly tomorrow, Monday, May 2, at 1.30pm for Maria Bambina parish church Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCICLUNA BISAZZA. On April 29, ANNA MARIA, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Emy, her dear son Ivan, her sisters Juliette and Laura, her brother Mario and his wife Catherine, her nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence tomorrow, Monday, May 2, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be greatly appreciated.

In Memoriam

BRINKWORTH – DAVID CHARLES. Today the 11th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Violet, his children Jonathan, Fiona, Sarah Jane and Andrew.

BROMBERG. In loving memory of JESSICA TINE, following the one-year anniversary of her passing. Forever loved and sorely missed by her daughter, Julia, her siblings, her nieces and nephews and her dear friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May she rest in peace.

CHETCUTI – JONATHAN. Precious memories of our dearest Jon, especially today on the second anniversary of your passing away. May your smile light up the sky as it did our lives. Much love, Antoinette and Matthew.

CUSCHIERI. Fond memories of JILL, a loving wife, mother and grandmother who passed away suddenly nine years ago today. Hugely missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Denis and children Elise, Matthew and Thomas, and their families.

GERADA. In loving memory of JOSEPH GERADA B.Pharm., on the 17th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Bernadette and family. A prayer is solicited.

MALLIA. Fond and everlasting memories of our dearly beloved MARIKA, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, on her 11th anniversary. We thank God for all the love and happiness we shared. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Carmel, Patricia and Mary. Masses for her repose will be said at St Julians parish church, today, at 12.15pm and tomorrow, Monday, at 9am.

MALLIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our dearest MARIKA, much cherished sister and aunt. Angela, Joseph, Suzanne, Lisa, David, William, Jamie and their families.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE. A beloved father who went to meet the risen Lord five years ago on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his children Sarah and Chris, his daughter-in-law, Andrea and all his grandsons. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of GEORGE. Beloved son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who went to meet the risen Lord five years ago on April 23, 2017. Much loved and always missed by his brothers and sisters and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of ANTON on the first anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by Monica and Konrad, Katya, Angel and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of ANTON, a beloved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle, tomorrow, May 2, being the first anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and always in our thoughts and prayers. Anthony and Doris, Claire and Chris, Mark and Ylenia, Julian, Alessia.

RIZZO – EDGAR GEORGE. Fondest memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Marianne, Alfred, Patricia, Josephine and Paul, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

RIZZO NAUDI. In loving memory of ANTON on the 12th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Iris, his children Mario, Rosette, Annabella, Antonello, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT – Major LAWRENCE ZAMMIT. In loving memory of our dearest father on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. He is sadly missed by Peter and Jennifer, Pamela and Rudolph, his grandchildren, their spouses and his great-grandchildren. May the Lord and Our Lady grant him eternal peace.

