Obituary

ZAMMIT CORDINA – ENA, née Cole, aged 73, passed away peacefully to eternal life on April 24. United with her late daughter Roberta, she leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Edward, her daughter Katya Roger and her son Christian and his wife Jacki, her grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren, her brothers Alex, Edwin, Ivan and Patrick (HE) and their spouses, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews and nieces, relatives and dear friends. The family wishes to extend thanks to all the staff at Casa Maria, Sliema, medical staff at both Mater Dei and St James Hospitals. Special thanks to the doctors who were present throughout.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 20th anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. Cherished memories of our beloved father CONSTANTINE on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers. Helen, Vince and family.

CORTIS – MARIO PAUL and JESSIE. On the 20th and 11th anniversary of their call to eternal life. Deeply missed by their daughters Rituccia and her husband James Portelli, Charmaine and her husband Manuel Fidalgo and Graziella and her husband Chris Vella, their grandchildren Benjamin and his wife Jutta, Bettina and her boyfriend Jack, Luke and Maria, their great-grandson Joseph, their sisters, in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

PACE–BONELLO – JOE. Remembering with much love our dear father, especially today the 22nd anniversary from his passing. Always remembered by his children Henry and Pat, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd and his grandchildren. Rest in peace.

PSAILA SAVONA – LILIANA. Memories of you the fount of our unity. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. A prayer is solicited from those who knew her.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES on the second anniversary of his passing on May 12, 2018. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful family to whom he will always bring smiles and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Best quality art materials. Open 10am through to 5pm, until end May 2020. Home deliveries. Phone 9986 1636 or 9989 6636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.