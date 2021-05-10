In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINKWORTH. In loving memory of our dearest DESMOND on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life – 11-5-2020. Sadly missed and always in our hearts and thoughts, his family and friends. A service will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, May 11, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG – JOSEPH. On his 13th anniversary. Lovingly remembered by Judith, many relatives and friends around the world. Thank you for being with us.

CAMILLERI – EDGAR MICHAEL (Garry). In loving memory today the seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Rosette, his children Pierre and his wife Ania, Michele and her husband Kenneth, his grandchildren Christina and Raphael, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRECH MARGUERAT. In loving memory of our dearest father and grandfather, FRANCIS, on the 19th anniversary of his passing, dearly missed but never forgotten by his children Raymond and Josette, their spouses, his grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

PSAILA SAVONA – Remem-bering LILIANA, with thanks to God for the cherished memories that keep us going. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated at the church of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun, at 6pm. A prayer is solicited from those who knew her.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH, on the first anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Monday, May 10, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 7pm. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

