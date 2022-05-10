Obituary

BUSUTTIL. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Swieqi, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Rita, his daughter Miriam and her husband Dr David Spiteri, his son John and his wife Annabelle, his grandchildren Melchior, Denise, Gabriel, Stephen and Fabianne and his great-grandson Lucas. His sister Stella Debono, who resides in New Zealand, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 14, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DESIRA. On May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMENU, widower of Karmena, aged 91, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Silvio and his wife Tania, Josephine and her husband Tony, Fr Pierre and the Augustinian family, his grandchildren Mark and his family, Christina and her family, Matthew and Sarah, his great-grandchildren Alex, Olaf, Eliza and Nathan, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11, at 2.30pm, for St Catherine parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLI – NATHALIE. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 22nd anniversary of her death. Dearly missed by her children David, Celia and Alan, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG – JOSEPH. On his 14th anniversary. Lovingly remembered by his widow Judith, relatives and friends. Joe’s fairness and good humour enriched many lives. May he rest in peace.

PSAILA SAVONA – Remembering LILIANA, with thanks to God for the cherished memories that keep us going. Joe, Anika and Pierre, Katja and Chris, Greta and Steve, Luisa, Bianca, Seth, Sam, Nick, Tom and Lily. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at the church of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun, at 6.30pm. A prayer is solicited from those who knew her.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of ANTHONY JOSEPH, on the second anniversary of his demise on May 10, 2020. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, his sister Joyce and his brothers Godwin and Raymond, his in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. His cherished memory lives on in all who knew him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Tuesday, May 10, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara, at 6.30pm. Kindly also remember him in your prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

