Obituaries

TABONE. On May 10 at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY JOSEPH, of Attard, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin Zahra, and Gabriella, his brothers and sister, Godwin, Joyce and Raymond, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Interment will be held in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 10, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, JOE of Żabbar and residing in Birkirkara, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Sharon and her husband Terence, Franco and his wife Anne Marie, grandchildren Mattia, Luigi, Angelica, Elisa and Gianluca, his brothers and his sister, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. In these current circumstances, and in line with health directives, the family shall only conduct a private blessing and burial today, Monday, May 11, at 1.30pm at Żabbar Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be an-nounced at a later stage. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the Staff at Lourdes Ward at St Vincent De Paul Residence for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

ESPOSITO – Vincent. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved mother ANGELICA (Gege) on the 36th anniversary of her death. Joe, Mary Rose and their families.

MILLER. In ever loving memory of EVELYN who went to meet the Lord on May 11, 1986. Sadly missed by her son Stephen, her daughter-in-law Marian and her dearest grandchildren Stuart and David. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 54th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

