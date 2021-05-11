Obituaries

BRIFFA. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTOR, aged 63, of San Ġwann residing in Tarxien, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his children Charlene and her husband Robert, Sean and Christine and Christopher, his grandchildren Ruby, Ana, Robin and Rain, his brothers and sisters and their respective spouses, his brother-in-law and his wife, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 12, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at the Mosta Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SEYCHELL. On May 9, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, IRIS, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers, Joe and his wife Catherine, Hector and his wife Bridgette, Ivo and his wife Maria, Hugh and his wife Carmen, her sister-in-law Josephine wife of her late brother Charlie, her beloved nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence today, Tuesday, May 11, at 3.30pm for St Andrew’s parish church, Luqa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ESPOSITO – VINCENT. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished, unfading memories of our beloved mother ANGELICA (Gege) on the 37th anniversary of her death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

VELLA – FRANK. On the 55th anniversary of the untimely death of our dear father. Always in our heart, thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.