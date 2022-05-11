Obituaries

DESIRA. On May 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, KARMENU, aged 91, widower of Karmena, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Silvio and his wife Tania, Josephine and her husband Tony, Fr Pierre and the Augustinian family, his grandchildren Mark and his family, Christina and her family, Matthew and Sarah, his great-grandchildren Alex, Olaf, Eliza and Nathan, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, May 11, at 2.30pm, for St Catherine’s parish church, Żejtun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at St Gregory Cemetery, Żejtun. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On May 9, at St Michael’s Hospital, Toronto, MARYAN née Preca (May 21, 1940-May 9, 2022). With immense sadness, we announce, after 81 memorable years of love, adventure and travel, our beautiful matriarch, passed away. Maryan of Valletta, residing in Toronto, Canada, has gone to join her beloved husband JoJo Grima (departed 2019) for eternity. Cherished by her daughters and their husbands, Karen and Gary, Gisel and Paul, Dany and Tony, her grandchildren Mike, Tara, Jason, Katrina, Sasha, Jackie, Emily, Natalie, Richard, and Sara and great-grandchildren Lucas and Addison. She was adored by her siblings Ella (departed), Joseph and his wife Venera, Francis (departed) and his wife Angela; Sandra and her husband Rico; loved by nieces and nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Maryan enjoyed being in the company of her big, boisterous family. She was a caregiver, listener and best friend to so many and will be missed dearly by all. A Catholic Mass will take place at Corpus Christi Church, 16 Lockwood Road, Toronto. Time and date to be advised.

In Memoriam

DESIRA. In loving memory of MARY on the first anniversary of her passing away. Forever loved and always missed by her husband Lolly, her son Norval and his wife Patricia, her daughter Sheryl Ann and her husband James, her beloved grandchildren Emma, Philippa and Timmy, her sisters Rose and Evelyn, her nieces and nephews. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ESPOSITO – VINCENT. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather, on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marisa, Ivan and Roberta and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. Cherished and unfading memories of our beloved mother ANGELICA (Gegè) on the 38th anniversary of her death. Joe, Mary Rose and family.

GALEA. In fond and unfading memories of dear HELEN, née Ellul, on this first anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. The eternal God is thy refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms (Deut. 33:27). Amabile, Patrick and Marthese, Bernard, Alessandra and young Peter, Gabriel and Chloe and her deviated carer Christine. May the Lord bless her. Amen.

VELLA – FRANK. In loving memory of our dear father on the 56th anniversary of his untimely demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mark, Klaus, Frank, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

