Obituaries

TABONE. On May 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY JOSEPH, of Attard, aged 75, went to meet the Risen Christ, surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church, after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughters Mariella-Pia and her fiancé Kevin Zahra, and Gabriella, his brothers and sister, Godwin, Joyce and Raymond, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Interment will be held in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

THORNE. On May 10, CHARLES, aged 83, founder of Thorne Jewellers, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear, beloved wife Rita, his children Anna and her husband Marċell, Joe widower of Antoinette, Clyde and his wife Graziella, his sister Ġuża, his sisters-in-law Catherine and Josephine, his grandchildren, Simonetta, Stephania, Sarah, Sephora, Brendon, Martina and Carl, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, at 8.30am, for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Unfading memories of our dear parents, Mro. AMANTE ATTARD and DORIS especially during the month of May on the 37th and fourth anniversary, respectively, of their passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by their sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandson Jake, other relatives and friends. May they rest in peace of the Risen Lord.

BAJADA. In loving memory of our dear BRIAN on the second anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

BONETT. A much-loved nephew and cousin, sadly missed, forever in our thoughts and prayers, especially today the sixth anniversary of his passing. Auntie Sylvia and uncle George, Johanna, JP, Angela and Karl.

BONETT. Fond and unfading memories of PHILIP on the sixth anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Uncles, aunts and cousins.

BUTTIGIEG – MARY, née Caruana Demajo, 12.5.2001. Dearest mamà, many years have passed since our last goodbye but sweet memories keep you always alive in my heart. You were a perfect mother, a good listener, loving, patient and forgiving. You were always there for me in the good and bad times. I miss you so much. Bless me, Antoinette.

CALCATERRA. In tender loving memory of our sweet aunty ROSE on the ninth anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by David, Charmaine and Raphael.

CALCATERRA. Treasured memories of our affectionate aunty ROSE on the ninth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna and Felicity and their families.

GERADA AZZOPARDI – JEAN. Fondest memories of my wife today the 26th anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and sadly missed by Joe. Rest in peace.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved mother MARIA on her 32nd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES, today the second anniversary of his demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful family to whom he will always bring smiles and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

