Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On Tuesday, May 11, at RoseVille home for the elderly, Attard, AUXILIO, widower of Michelina, aged 85, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Michael and his wife Vickie, Charles and his wife Liliana, Raymond and his wife Mariella, Joseph and his wife Monica, Antoine and his wife Isabelle, and Godwin and his wife Marthese, his grandchildren, Aaron, Kurt, Abigail, Shaun, Karl, Yana, Andrè, Nicole, Samuel, Rachel and Nathan, their spouses and fiancés, his great-grand-children, Courtney, Kimora, Jack and Rivy; his step-brothers George, Karmenu and Manuel and their mother Franġiska, Georgia, widow of his brother John, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves RoseVille on Friday, May 14, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and all staff at RoseVille for their dedication and care.

DESIRA. On May 11, at Saint James Capua Hospital, MARY, née Friggieri, aged 85, peacefully away passed surrounded by her loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Emanuel, k/a Lollie, her children Norval and his wife Patricia, Sheryl Ann and her husband James, her precious grand-children Emma and her partner Luke, Philippa and her partner Karl, and Timmy, her loving sisters Rose and Evelyn, and special family friend Marco, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Wednesday, May 12, at 2pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Mount St Joseph Jesuit Retreat Centre would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at St James Capua Hospital who took such good care of her.

GALEA. On May 11, at her residence, HELEN, née Ellul, much cherished wife for 62 years of Amabile, met the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Sacraments. Those who had the privilege of enjoying her life include her only son Patrick and his wife Marthese, her much loved grandsons Bernard and his wife Alessandra; Gabriel and his wife Chloe, her great-grandson Peter, her sister Mary Zerafa, her sister-in-law Pauline, widow of her brother Michael, and sisters-in-law Mary Rose Borg and Louise Cassar, nephews, nieces and her treasured and loved carer Cristine. Mass celebrating her passing to pastures new will be said tomorrow, Thursday, May 13, at 8.30am, at Balzan parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest, Amen.

MICALLEF. On May 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALICE of Sliema and residing at Casa Antonia, Balzan, aged 90. She is mourned by her brother Alfred and his wife Monica Micallef Attard, her sisters, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, May 13, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am, where a Mass will be said. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be welcome. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. Unfading memories of our dear parents, Mro. AMANTE ATTARD and DORIS, especially during the month of May on the 38th and fifth anniversary, respectively, of their passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by their sons Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandsons Jake and Noah, other relatives and friends. May they rest in peace and love of the Risen Lord.

BAJADA. In loving memory of our dear BRIAN on the third anni-versary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

BONETT. Treasured memories of PHILIP on the seventh anniversary of his demise.

In life, we loved you dearly,

in death we love you still.

In our hearts you hold a place,

no one else will ever fill.

Auntie Sylvia and Uncle George, Johanna, JP, Angela and Karl.

BUSUTTIL – Professor SALVINO BUSUTTIL. In memory of a beloved father, grandfather and brother on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the risen Lord. Sadly missed by his family. May he rest in peace.

BUTTIGIEG – MARY, née Caruana Demajo, 12.5.2001. Dearest mamà, after all these years I can still remember the warmth of your beautiful smile. You were a perfect mother, loving, patient and forgiving, always there for me in the good and bad times. I miss you so much but sweet memories are my priceless possessions that time can never destroy. You will always live in my heart. Antoinette.

CALCATERRA. In tender loving memory of our sweet aunty ROSE on the 10th anniversary of her meeting the risen Lord. So loved and so missed by David, Charmaine and Raphael.

CALCATERRA. Treasured memo-ries of our affectionate aunty ROSE on the 10th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna and Felicity and their families.

FLYNN. Treasured and happy memories of FRANCIS RAYMOND (Cikku) on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. So loving and so lovable. Deeply missed by his wife Marthese, his children Simon and Natalie, Kathleen and Jean-Paul and his adored grandchildren Hannah and Benji. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved mother MARIA on the 33rd anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES, today the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren to whom he will always bring smiles, love and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

