Obituaries

BUGEJA. On May 6, at his residence in Attard, CARMEL (Lino), age 65, passed away after a short illness, leaving his broken hearted best friend of 21 years Annette. Never was a friend so loyal and so much loved. From Annette, Clive and Billy. Be in peace, my darling.

BUSUTTIL. On May 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH of Swieqi, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Rita, his daughter Miriam and her husband Dr David Spiteri, his son John and his wife Annabelle, his grandchildren Melchior, Denise, Gabriel, Stephen and Fabianne and his great-grandson Lucas, his sister Stella Debono, who resides in New Zealand, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, May 14, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MARKS. On May 7, ROBERT HENRY (Bobby/Robby), passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet his wife Terry and daughter Vicki. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted daughter Johanna (Jo), nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 21, at 4.30pm at Kerċem parish church (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great). No flowers by request but donations to RIDT and Cancer Research UK will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BAJADA – BRIAN. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather today the fourth anniversary of our loss. Always in our hearts and prayers. Cecilia, Claude, Szilvia and Benedek.

BONETT. Loving and unfading memories of our dearest PHILIP on his eighth anniversary. Aunty Sylvia and uncle George, Johanna and JP, Angela and Karl.

BUSUTTIL – Professor SALVINO BUSUTTIL. In memory of a beloved father, grandfather and brother on the sixth anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sadly missed by his family. May he rest in peace.

BUTTIGIEG – MARY, née Caruana Demajo, 12-5-2001. Dear mamà, after all these years I can still remember the warmth of your beautiful smile. You were a perfect mother, loving and patient, always there for me in the good and bad times. I miss you so much but though no longer in my life to share but in my heart you are always there. Antoinette.

CALCATERRA. In tender loving memory of our sweet aunty ROSE on the 11th anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by David, Charmaine and Raphael.

CALCATERRA. Treasured memories of our affectionate aunty ROSE on the 11th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Paula, Christopher, Adrian, Joanna and Felicity and their families.

FLYNN. Treasured and happy memories of FRANCIS RAYMOND (Cikku) on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. So loving and so lovable. Deeply missed by his wife Marthese, his children Simon and Natalie, Kathleen and Jean-Paul and his adored grandchildren Hannah and Benji. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A prayer is solicited.

HYZLER – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear aunt, grand-aunt and great grand-aunt, today being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her nephews George, Karl and Mario, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PARASCANDALO. Precious and beautiful memories of our beloved mother MARIA on the 34th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette, Anna, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our heart and prayers.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved father CHARLES, today the fourth anniversary of his demise. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his loving and grateful sons, daughter and grandchildren to whom he will always bring smiles, love and happy memories. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

