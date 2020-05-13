Obituaries

BRINKWORTH. On May 11, DESMOND, aged 74, passed away peacefully. We shall always love and remember him, his wife Maya, daughter Keeley and her husband Christopher Gatt, his beloved grand-daughter Emma, his nephews and nieces, other family members and his cherished friends. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter, baby Ksenia, after 25 years, now embraced forever. The family will always remain grateful to all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre and Hospice Malta, Balzan, for their support, care and dedication. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

FLYNN. On May 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS RAYMOND (Ċikku), aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church after an illness borne with Christian fortitude. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Marthese née Psaila, his treasured children Simon and Natalie and Kathleen and Jean-Paul, his adored grandchildren Hannah and Benji, his sisters Maureen German and Rose Sapiano, his in-laws Marlene and John, Margaret, Herbert and Paula, Eric and Doreen and Edward and Sumalee, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. A private blessing and burial will take place at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held later. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Thanks to all doctors and staff at the MIU4 Ward for their care and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT. On May 12, Sr MARIA CORA, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss the Sisters of St Joseph of the Apparition, her sister, Sr Blanche Gatt, her sister-in-law Lillian Gatt, widow of Prof. Joseph Gatt, her niece Raphaella and her husband Sean Sciberras, her grand-nieces and her grand-nephew, relatives and friends. In these current circumstances and in line with health directives, the Sisters of St Joseph shall only conduct a private blessing and burial today, Wednesday, May 13. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

THORNE. On May 10, CHARLES, aged 83, founder of Thorne Jewel-lers, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his dear beloved wife Rita, his children Anna and her husband Marċell, Joe, widower of Antoinette, Clyde and his wife Graziella, his sister Ġuża, his sisters-in-law Catherine and Josephine, his grandchildren, Simonetta, Stephania, Sarah, Sephora, Brendon, Martina and Carl, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with the health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, today, Wednesday, May 13, at 8.30am, for Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 23rd anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the fourth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Peter, Martin and Sandra and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

HYZLER - JOSEPHINE. In loving memory of a dear sister-in-law, aunt, grand-aunt and great-grand-aunt, being the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Vera, her nephews George, Karl and Mario, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 24th anniversary of her passing away.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

ZAMMIT ENDRICH. Cherished memories of our beloved CHARLES and IRIS on the anniversaries of their demise. Their children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember them in your prayers.

