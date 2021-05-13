Obituaries

BALDACCHINO. On Tuesday, May 11, at RoseVille home for the elderly, Attard, AUXILIO, widower of Michelina, aged 85, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Michael and his wife Vickie, Charles and his wife Liliana, Raymond and his wife Mariella, Joseph and his wife Monica, Antoine and his wife Isabelle, and Godwin and his wife Marthese, his grand-children, Aaron, Kurt, Abigail, Shaun, Karl, Yana, Andrè, Nicole, Samuel, Rachel and Nathan, their spouses and fiancés, his great-grand-children, Courtney, Kimora, Jack and Rivy; his step-brothers George, Karmenu and Manuel and their mother Franġiska, Georgia, widow of his brother John, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. The funeral cortège leaves RoseVille tomorrow, Friday, May 14, for St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, where Mass will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the management and all staff at RoseVille for their dedication and care.

BURNS de BONO. On May 11, PETER, aged 85, loving and beloved husband of Valerie, passed away peacefully at their residence in Oxford. Her deep sorrow is shared by their children Nicky and Michael and their grandchildren Felix, Tilly, Isabel and India, and many relatives and friends.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL. On May 11, at Simblija Home, Naxxar, VIVI née Camilleri, aged 99, widow of Prof. Josie Zammit Maempel, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children, Elia Craig, Joe and his wife Marguerite, Frederick and his wife Suzette, Carmen, widow of Michael Cassar, and Marisa and her husband Austin Gatt; her grandchildren, Joanna, Mark, Rachel, Michael, Gege, Andrew, Roberta, Julian, Martina and Paul and their spouses and partners; her great-grandchildren Kian, Max, Kyle, Beppe, Ben, Freddie, Thomas, Christina, Zach, Michael and Luigi; her brother Dr Louis A. Camilleri and her sister Margaret Satta; her in-laws Dr George Zammit Maempel and his wife Eileen, her numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Friday, May 14, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 24th anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the fifth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Peter, Martin and Sandra and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, on this sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Bea.

CALI. Loving memory of our dearest ALEXANDER who left us a year ago today, May 13, 2020. You are so missed and loved by your family and all your many friends. You give but little when you give your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give. Kahlil Gibran.

NAUDI – VIDA. Cherished memories of a caring and loving mother and grandmother on the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Olivia, Ilona, Vincent, Greta, David and Francesca.

NAUDI. Remembering our dear sister VIDA always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 28th anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, nephews and nieces.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 25th anniversary of her passing away.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

ZAMMIT ENDRICH. Cherished memories of our beloved CHARLES and IRIS on the anniversaries of their demise. Their children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember them in your prayers.

