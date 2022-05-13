OBITUARIES

GALEA. On May 10, at the Imperial Residence, Sliema, CHARLES, aged 91, formerly of Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly and sadly missed by his beloved wife Delma. He leaves to mourn his loss Delma’s children, Philip and Kathryn and their families in the UK, his sister Iris Zammit and Jimmy, his sister-in-law Mary Galea, his many nephews and nieces, children of his deceased brothers Edwin and Joe Galea, and his sister Mary Darmanin Demajo, their respective families, other relatives and friends, including Joseph Camilleri and his family, Prof. John Portelli and all former dental students with whom Charles, ‘Il-General’, enjoyed such special and memorable experiences in Albania during their dental training years.

The funeral leaves the Imperial Residence tomorrow, Saturday, May 14, at 9.30am for Jesus of Nazareth (Nazzarenu) parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRIMA. On May 9, in Toronto, Canada, MARYAN née Preca, went to meet the risen Lord. She will be dearly missed by all her family in Canada and Malta.

Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 17, at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, at 6.30pm.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PERKINS. On April 21, JOHN, passed away tragically on his boat during the severe storm. He was the smile in the sea, always cheery and very enthusiastic about life. He will always be loved and remembered by his family and friends from across the world.

Sea burial will be taking place on Monday, May 16, departing Marsaxlokk at noon.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

AZZOPARDI – ANTON. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Miss you still more and more every single day. From your wife Lucienne and family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BEZZINA – ALBERT. 13.05.2021. Precious and treasured memories of my loving husband and our dearest father. Today the first anniversary when you lost your battle which you so bravely fought for us. Always in our hearts and prayers. Deeply missed by his wife Antje, his children Allen and Amelie.

BORG COSTANZI. Cherished memories of our beloved EDWIN who passed away on May 14, 2013, aged 87. Sorely missed by his children Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and their spouses Kath, Ian and Lorraine, his grandchildren Michael, Alex Gabriella, Francesca and Louisa, Hannah and Andrew and his brother Albert and wife Margaret and his sister Yvonne. Forever remembered.

An honest man here lies at rest,

The friend of man, the friend of truth;

The friend of age, and guide of youth:

Few hearts like his, with virtue warm’d,

Few heads with knowledge so inform’d:

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, on this seventh anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 26th anniversary of her passing away.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through,

We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

ZAMMIT. Fond memories of ANDRE, tomorrow being the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Greatly missed by his wife Victoria and his children Ian, Alison, Robin and Jason and their families. All Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, tomorrow, Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.