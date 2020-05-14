In Memoriam

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. A wonderful mother and a much loved grandmother re-membered today and every day on this 31st anniversary since her meeting with the Lord and his beloved Holy Mother. May you rest in the peace you so deserve.

BORG COSTANZI. Cherished memories of our beloved EDWIN passed away on May 14, 2013, aged 87. Sorely missed by his children Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and their partners Kath, Ian and Lorraine, his grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Gabriella, Francesca and Louisa, Hannah and Andrew and his brother Albert and wife Margaret and his sister Yvonne. Forever remembered.

“And what is it to cease breathing, but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered?”

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, on this fifth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, and Amelia.

DE GIOVANNI – RITA. Fondest memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the eighth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.