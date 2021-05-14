Obituaries

BEZZINA. On MAY 13, Dr ALBERT, opthalmologist, of Mosta, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Antje, his son Allen and daughter Amelie, his father Joseph, his sister Isabelle and her husband Emmanuel Camilleri, his brother Alex and his wife Lucienne, his father-in-law Peter-Ingo Behrendt and Ursel Wuntorf, his brother-in-law Robert Behrendt, nephews and nieces, all other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei hospital on Friday, May 14 at 3pm for the Basilica of the Assumption of Our Lady, Mosta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at the Qrendi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu cares are greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT MAEMPEL. On May 11, at Simblija Home, Naxxar, VIVI née Camilleri, aged 99, widow of Prof. Josie Zammit Maempel, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Elia Craig, Joe and his wife Marguerite, Frederick and his wife Suzette, Carmen, widow of Michael Cassar, and Marisa and her husband Austin Gatt; her grandchildren Joanna, Mark, Rachel, Michael, Gege, Andrew, Roberta, Julian, Martina and Paul and their spouses and partners; her great-grandchildren Kian, Max, Kyle, Beppe, Ben, Freddie, Thomas, Christina, Zach, Michael and Luigi; her brother Dr Louis A. Camilleri and her sister Margaret Satta; her in-laws Dr George Zammit Maempel and his wife Eileen, her numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will take place today, Friday, May 14, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.45am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. Precious memories of a loving mother and much treasured nanna on the 32nd anniversary of her departure to her creator, for which she was so well prepared. May she rest in eternal peace and her life be our guiding light until once again reunited. Her family. BORG COSTANZI. Cherished memories of our beloved dad EDWIN who passed away on May 14, 2013, aged 87. Sorely missed by his children Joe, Mary Anne and Michael and their spouses Kath, Ian and Lorraine, his grand children Michael, Alex, Gabriella, Francesca and Louisa, Hannah and Andrew, and his brother Albert and wife Margaret and his sister Yvonne. Forever remembered.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father, on this sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest. CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather, on the sixth anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Bea.

TABONE – JOE. In loving memory of a dear brother, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his demise, fondly remembered by his wife Sharon, his daughter Ashley and husband Don and their children, his son Sean all in the US and his in-laws as well as his brothers Edwin and his wife Edith in Canada and their children, Rosemary and Louis and Marthese and their children. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of ANDRÉ, on the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and never forgotten by his wife Victoria, his children Ian, Alison, Robin and Jason and their spouses, his grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A Mass in celebration of his life is being held today, Friday, May 14, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, at 6.30pm. All relatives, friends and acquaintances who could not attend his private interment due to directives at the time and would like to celebrate his life, are welcome. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

