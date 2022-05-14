Obituaries

BRIGUGLIO. 04.10.1946-13.05.2022, MARIE née Lucia. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Pioneer activist for women’s rights in Malta, accomplished artist, respected language teacher. She leaves to mourn her loss her family, relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held tomorrow, Sunday, May 15, at The Imperial, Sliema, at 10.30am. Mrs Briguglio’s dying wish was to donate her body to the University of Malta for research. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, are encouraged. May she rest in peace.

GALEA. On May 10, at the Imperial Residence, Sliema, CHARLES, aged 91, formerly of Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be greatly and sadly missed by his beloved wife Delma. He leaves to mourn his loss Delma’s children, Philip and Kathryn and their families in the UK, his sister Iris Zammit and Jimmy, his sister-in-law Mary Galea, his many nephews and nieces, children of his deceased brothers Edwin and Joe Galea, and his sister Mary Darmanin Demajo, their respective families, other relatives and friends, including Joseph Camilleri and his family, Prof. John Portelli and all former dental students with whom Charles, ‘Il-General’, enjoyed such special and memorable experiences in Albania during their dental training years. The funeral leaves the Imperial Residence today, Saturday, May 14, at 9.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth (Nazzarenu) parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO. ANTHONY, aged 62, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Heidi, née Stellini, his son Luke and his wife Stephanie, née Soler, and their daughter Alexandra, his daughter Clarissa and her husband Kurt Loporto and their son Sebastian Anthony, his mother Ivy Rizzo, his sisters Anita and her husband Josef Camilleri, Roberta and her husband John Tua, his mother-in-law Evelyn Stellini and his brother-in-law Damian Stellini and his wife Katja Weidersum, his nephews and nieces, his many relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Monday, May 16, at 2pm, at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta that supports invaluable research on ALS. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO GHIO. In ever loving memory of RITA née Calleja Gera on the first anniversary of her passing away. Always in our hearts and forever missed. Her daughter Helena and grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Requiescat in pace.

BONGIOVANNI – INEZ. Un-forgettable memories of a dear mum and grandmum who passed away on Mothers’ Day of 1989. Thirty-three years have passed but not a single day has dawned when you did not feature in our thoughts and in our lives. Rest in the peace of heaven. Maria, Tonia, Liz, Liliana and Sandra and their families.

DE GIOVANNI – RITA. Fondest memories of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

FENECH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, on the first anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his wife Rosanne and his children Clinton and Vanessa, Rebecca and Gerald, Nicolette and Kerstian and his grandchildren. Tomorrow’s, 10am, Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.

ZAMMIT. Fond memories of ANDRE, today being the second anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Greatly missed by his wife, Victoria and his children Ian, Alison, Robin and Jason and their families. All Masses at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, today, Saturday, May 14, and tomorrow, Sunday, May 15, will be offered for the repose of his soul. The attendance of family and friends will be greatly appreciated.

