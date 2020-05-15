Obituaries

FENECH. On May 13, JOSEPH, aged 86, was called to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rosette, his son Joseph and his wife Frances, his daughter Pira and her partner David, Ines and her husband Matthew, his grand­children, his brothers and sisters, other relatives and friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial today, Friday, May 15, at 12 noon, at Mosta cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 14, ANDRÈ, passed away peacefully at home, aged 90. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Victoria née Galea, his children Ian and Josianne, Alison and Ben Scicluna, Robin and Greta, Jason and Sarah; his grandchildren Nick, Tina, Andrew, James, Michaela, Pippa, Mia, Zoe, Louisa, Rory, and Robin jr; his sisters Marie Louise and her husband Vincent Falzon, Mae, Victoria and her husband Edward Melillo, his in-laws Rosanne, widow of his brother Joe (Bolon), Michael Sant, widower of his sister Monica and Alex and Gail Galea; many relatives and friends. Private interment takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 16, in the family grave at Lija cemetery. A memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

TABONE – JOE. In loving memory of a dear brother, father and grandfather, on the first anniversary of his demise fondly remembered by his wife Sharon, his daughter Ashley and her husband Don and their children, his son Sean all in the USA and his in-laws, as well as his brothers Edwin and his wife Edith in Canada and their children, Rosemary and Louis and Marthese and their children. Lord, Divine Mercy, grant him eternal rest.

