Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTOINE CACHIA CARUANA, on the sixth anni-versary of his demise, will be celebrated today, Saturday, May 15, at Casa Leone XIII Chapel, Sacred Heart Avenue, St Julian’s, at 6.30pm. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

