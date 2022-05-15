Obituaries

BORG. On May 13, ANNA, of Mosta, passed peacefully away at the age of 76, comforted by the rights of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Joseph, her children Franklyn and his wife Arlette, Rosanne and her husband Martin, her grandchildren Giuliana, Lara Mae, Mattea and Ella, her mother in-law Concetta, her siblings John, Joe and his wife Lucy, Doris and her husband George, her nephews and nieces, her in-laws Mary and her husband David, Flora, widower of Michael, and their children, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 18, at 8am for Mosta Basilica, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARKS. On May 7, ROBERT HENRY (Bobby/Robby), passed away peacefully at the age of 94, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and went to meet his wife Terry and daughter Vicki. He leaves to mourn his loss his devoted daughter Johanna (Jo), his brother Daniel F. X. Marks, nephews and nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 21 at 4.30pm at Kerċem parish church (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour and St Gregory the Great). No flowers by request but donations to RIDT and Cancer Research UK will be appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO. ANTHONY, aged 62, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Heidi, née Stellini, his son Luke and his wife Stephanie, née Soler, and their daughter Alexandra, his daughter Clarissa and her husband Kurt Loporto and their son Sebastian Anthony, his mother Ivy Rizzo, his sisters Anita and her husband Josef Camilleri, Roberta and her husband John Tua, his mother-in-law Evelyn Stellini and his brother-in-law Damian Stellini and his wife Katja Weidersum, his nephews and nieces, his many relatives and his friends.

Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, May 16, at 2pm at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT) of the University of Malta that supports invaluable research on ALS.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

FENECH – ALFRED. In loving memory of a dear husband and father, on the first anniversary of his death. Dearly missed by his wife Rosanne and his children Clinton and Vanessa, Rebecca and Gerald, Nicolette and Kerstian and his grandchildren. Today’s 10am Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.