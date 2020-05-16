Obituaries

PRECA. On May 15, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, of Fgura, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, known as Joyce, his daughter Nadya Staddon, his grandchildren Emma, Megan and Sean, his brothers and sisters Amedeo and his wife Connie, Eileen widow of John, Anna and her husband Tony, his in-laws Victor and his wife Vivienne, Arthur and his wife Doris, Hermann and Noel, Marlene widow of Vince and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, May 16, at 3pm, for interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family will be holding a private blessing and burial in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On May 14, ANDRÈ, passed away peacefully at home, aged 90. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Victoria, née Galea, his children Ian and Josianne, Alison and Ben Scicluna, Robin and Greta, Jason and Sarah; his grandchildren Nick, Tina, Andrew, James, Michaela, Pippa, Mia, Zoe, Louisa, Rory, and Robin jr; his sisters Marie Louise and her husband Vincent Falzon, Mae, Victoria and her husband Edward Melillo, his in-laws Rosanne, widow of his brother Joe (Bolon), Michael Sant, widower of his sister Monica and Alex and Gail Galea; many relatives and friends. Private interment takes place today, Saturday, May 16, in the family grave at Lija cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of my beloved father on the 26th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Forty-one years have passed since you left this world and are missed more than ever. All my love, your daughter Martine, husband Noel and grandaughters Melanie, Francesca and Julienne. Also lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of JOE, a never forgotten father, grandfather and brother, today being the 23rd anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of his son George, his sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, brothers, relatives and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

MIZZI – ANTHONY. Re-membering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

NAUDI – MARIAN, née Caruana Montaldo. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on this the 25th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children and their respective families. May God grant her eternal rest.

PACE. Remembering dear TONY on the sixth anni-versary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, Lilian, Brigind, Patrick, Enrica, Andrea and Deborah.

