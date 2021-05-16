Obituaries

BARTOLO. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, IRENE née Zammit, widow of Dr Joseph R. Bartolo, passed away peacefully, aged 81, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved daughters Christine and her husband Dr David J. Tanti, and Janice and her husband Anthony Psaila, her most cherished grandchildren Sarah and her husband Andrea Bianco, Malcolm, Julia and Michael, her dear brother Prof. Victor A. Zammit of Warwick, UK, her sisters-in-law Pierina Zammit, widow of her late brother Eric, Marie-Louise Duke of Stafford, UK, and Vivienne Azzopardi, all her nephews and nieces, other relatives and her many dear and loyal friends. She also leaves to mourn her the Mother Superior and Sisters at St Catherine’s Home for the Elderly, Attard, together with residents at the St Joseph Wing, nurses and other staff. Their friendship and devoted care shall always be remembered most gratefully. Due to prevailing social distancing regulations, Mass praesente cadavere and interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery will be held privately. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta or LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation at Hilltop Gardens, Life Cycle Office, Triq l-Inkwina, Naxxar, would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank consultants Prof. Emmanuel Farrugia and Dr David J. Camilleri, all doctors, nursing and other staff at MAU2, Ward M5 and the Renal Unit at Mater Dei Hospital for their dedicated care and attention. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BONELLO GHIO. On May 14, RITA née CALLEJA GERA, loving wife of the late Louis and youngest sister of the late Antoinette, Joyce, Francis and John, aged 87, passed away peacefully at home in Sliema comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She will always be remembered with much love and gratitude by her only daughter Helena and by her beloved grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Joining them in their mourning are her sisters-in-law Lina Calleja Gera in Canada, Louisette, Rosemary, Doris, Marlene and Monica Bonello Ghio, nephews and nieces in Malta, Canada and Germany, cousins, other relatives, precious friends and neighbours. A Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta on Saturday, May 22, her feast day, at 8.30am, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated but, alternatively, donations may be sent to Aid to the Church in Need (Malta). Requiescat in pace.

DICKINSON. On May 12, at his residence in Naxxar, BRIAN HEATH, aged 93, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his partner Paul Cardona, Paul’s sister Doreen Agius and her husband Saviour Agius, Sam Agius and his fiancée Ramona Camilleri, Eman Agius and his girlfriend Yorika Attard, family Cardona and friends. His memory will live forever in our hearts. Funeral proceedings to be communicated at a later stage.

LUCIA. On May 14, ALFREDO, aged 66, of Valletta, residing in Lija, passed away peacefully at his residence, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Anna née Gauci, his children Maria and her husband Mark Agius and Marco and his wife Roberta, his grandchildren Erica and Emily, his mother Doris, his sisters Marisa and her husband Henri Portelli, Patrizia and her husband Anthony Gauci, Liliana and her husband Stephen Warrington and Mariella, widow of Stefano, his mother-in-law Ċettina, widow of Victor, his in-laws and their families, many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 17, at 9.30am for the Santa Maria Addolorata Chapel, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, in Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA. On May 14, at St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, MARIA née Debrincat, widow of Paul, aged 86, of Vittoriosa, residing in Naxxar, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughters Eucharistica, Josette, Sylvana and her husband Joseph Bianco, her son Dr Andrew and wife Dr Deborah, her grandchildren Luciano and fiancé Amy, Luisa and husband Dr David, Luigi and fiancé Bertha, Thomas, Timothy, Daniel and Jamie and her great-grandson Samuel. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Monday, May 17, at 9.30am for Naxxar parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CILIA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of my beloved father on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. 42 long years ago you left this world and are missed more than ever, especially today. Always remembered by your daughter Martine, husband Noel and your granddaughters Melanie, Francesca and Julienne. Also lovingly remembered by many relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of JOE, a never forgotten father, grandfather and brother, today being the 24th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of his son George, his sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, brother, relatives and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

GRIMA. Remembering our dearest father VICTOR L, always in our thoughts and prayers especially on the 42nd anniversary of his passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.

MIZZI – ANTHONY. Remembering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

