Obituaries

FERRIS. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, of Sliema, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Anne nèe Zarb, his daughter Ingrid and her husband Jonathan Magri Overend, his son Konrad and his wife Romina, his daughter Gertrude and her husband Maurizio Francica, his beloved grandchildren Jamie, Hannah and her fiancé Kurt, Adam, Beppe and Katrina, his sister Lina Shaw, his brother Edwin and his wife Aida, his sister Maryrose and her husband Noel Caruana Scicluna, his sister Anna and her husband Ian Pace Bardon, Lorraine wife of his late brother Anthony, his brother Ray and his wife Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday, May 18, at 9am, and Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am at the parish church of Jesus of Nazareth, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. May God grant him eternal rest.

GALDES. On May 14, at the home for the elderly Golden Care, Naxxar, CETTINA, of Ħamrun, passed away peacefully at the age of 82, comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss Rose, widow of her brother Nunzio, nephews and nieces, Pauline, Mariosa, Claudia, Josianne, Marco, Sandra, Stefano, Roberta, Marina, Romina, Dorothy, Claudio and Mario, her many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, at 8.15am, at the Immaculate Conception church, Ħamrun. Instead of flowers, please consider making donation in her memory to the id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. ANTHONY, aged 62, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Heidi née Stellini, his son Luke and his wife Stephanie née Soler and their daughter Alexandra, his daughter Clarissa and her husband Kurt Loporto and their son Sebastian Anthony, his mother Ivy Rizzo, his sisters Anita and her husband Josef Camilleri, Roberta and her husband John Tua, his mother-in-law Evelyn Stellini and his brother-in-law Damian Stellini and his wife Katja Weidersum, his nephews and nieces, his many relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today Monday, May 16, for the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers please consider making a donation to the Research, Innovation and Development Trust of the University of Malta that supports invaluable research on ALS. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ROCK. On April 29, DENIS ANDREW (Christian Brother), aged 89, formerly of Woodeaves, Hale Barns, passed away peacefully in hospital, whilst fortified by the rites of Holy Church. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, past pupils and confreres at The Christian Brothers. Requiem Mass to take place at The Holy Angels R.C. church, Wicker Lane, Hale Barns, Cheshire WA15 0HG, on Thursday, May 19, at 11am, followed by burial at Dunham Lawn Cemetery. All enquiries to Eamonn A. Kennedy Funeral Directors, 390 Palatine Road, Northenden, Manchester M22 4FZ. Tel. 0161 945 2097. Requiescat In Pace.

In Memoriam

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the sixth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord grant her eternal rest. Her family. CILIA – JOHN. Treasured memories of a dear father, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his daughter Doris, husband Antoine and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI – JOSEPHINE. Today the 43rd year since you were taken from us, taken but never forgotten. Missing you always, your daughter Martine, husband Noel and grandchildren Melanie, Francesca and Julienne, as well as many relatives and friends. May she rest in peace and kindly remember her in your prayers.

CUTAJAR. Everlasting and treasured memories of JOE, a never forgotten father, grandfather and brother, today being the 25th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Rowena, widow of his son George, his sons Kenneth and his wife Marie Claire, Anthony and his wife Sarah, Gordon and his wife Karen, his grandchildren, brother, relatives and friends. Grant him, O Lord, eternal rest.

MIZZI – ANTHONY. Remem­bering my brother with love and great affection. Sophie.

