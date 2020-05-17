In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In ever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 13th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

CHETCUTI – JOSEPH. One month, on May 19th, since you left us. No hurt, no pain, no sufferings, but love and peace in the arms of God. Your sister Maria, Thomas, Edel, Claire, Luann, Gaynor and Kristina. Always in our heart.

FABRI − FRANK. In loving memory of our father, fondly remembered on his 50th anniversary by his daughters Maryanne, Louise and Valerie and their families. Lord grant him eternal rest.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the second anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the anniversary of his death. His family.

MICELI DEMAJO – ELENA CLARA (Nelly). In loving memory on the first anniversary of her demise and forever in our hearts and prayers. Her children Anthony, Maria and her husband Roger, Norbert and his wife Lucienne, Herman and his wife Ann, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

SULTANA – RAY. In everlasting memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who on May 18, marks his third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever loved by his wife Louise, his children Jean-Paul and wife Veronique, Ariane-Louise, Christophe- Matthias and his grand-daughters Beatrice and Emilie.

Sistina art shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Best quality art materials. Open 10am through to 5pm, until end May 2020. Home deliveries. Phone 9986 1636 or 9989 6636.

To book an obituary or an ‘In Memoriam’ email classified@timesofmalta.com or night@timesofmalta.com after office hours.