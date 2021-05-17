Obituaries

BONELLO GHIO. On May 14, RITA née Calleja Gera, aged 87, loving wife of the late Louis and youngest sister of the late Antoinette, Joyce, Francis and John, passed away peacefully at home, in Sliema, comforted by the rites of Holy Mother Church. She will always be remembered with much love and gratitude by her only daughter Helena and by her beloved grandsons Philip, Christopher and Nicholas. Joining them in their mourning are her sisters-in-law Lina Calleja Gera in Canada, Louisette, Rosemary, Doris, Marlene and Monica Bonello Ghio, nephews and nieces in Malta, Canada and Ger-many, cousins, other relatives, precious friends and neighbours. A Mass praesente cadavere will be said at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta on Saturday, May 22, her feast day, at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated but, alternatively, donations may be sent to Aid to the Church in Need (Malta). Requiescat in pace.

FENECH. On May 14, ALFRED, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Rosanne, his children Clinton and his wife Vanessa, Rebecca and her husband Gerald Strickland, Nicky and her husband Kerstien Micallef and his grandchildren, George, Tomas, Emma, Eva, Bianca, Zara, Adam and Mimi, his brother Lawrence and his wife Isabelle, his sister Gloria and her husband Frank Degiorgio, other relatives and friends in particular Tony Thearle. Mass will be celebrated at Il-Knisja ta’ Santa Marija (Il-Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 18, at 2pm. No flowers by request but donations to Life Network Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In ever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 14th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT – EDGAR (It-Taffy). Gone a year ago and still smiling in our memories. Loved and fondly remembered by daughter Sara, grandson Gigi, Jody, Joanna, and his numerous friends. Sorely missed by his siblings, Joseph, Corinne and Donald and their families, just as much today as the day he passed away. Ed, you will walk with us forever. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm.

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the third anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the anniversary of his death. His family.

