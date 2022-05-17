Obituaries

FERRIS. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, of Sliema, aged 77, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Anne née Zarb, his daughter Ingrid and her husband Jonathan Magri Overend, his son Konrad and his wife Romina, his daughter Gertrude and her husband Maurizio Francica, his beloved grandchildren Jamie, Hannah and her fiancé Kurt, Adam, Beppe and Katrina. His sister Lina Shaw, his brother Edwin and his wife Aida, his sister Maryrose and her husband Noel Caruana Scicluna, his sister Anna and her husband Ian Pace Bardon, Lorraine wife of his late brother Anthony, his brother Ray and his wife Nathalie, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at 9am, and Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On May 15, at Karin Grech Hospital, GIOVANNA of St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 86, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will be greatly missed by her husband Joseph, her children Ċensu and his wife Grace, Carmen and her husband John, Jacqueline and her husband Jason, her grandchildren Graziella Galea, MP, Kristian, Doriella, Giovanni, Charles, John, Maria, Laurence, Victor, Christian, Janice, Nicole and Naomi, their respective spouses, their fiancées, her siblings, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, May 17, at 7.15am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Ħniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

XUEREB. On May 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANNE, of Birkirkara, aged 85, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Andrè and his wife Therese, her nephews and nieces Marie and her husband Joe, Rosette and her husband Julian, Monica and her husband Lawrence, Mark and his wife Audrey, Patrick and his partner Joanne, her great-nephews and nieces Martina and her husband Samuel, Stefan and his wife Klara, Lisa, Karl and Sophie, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In forever treasured and unfading memory of YOLANDA, a most beloved mother and grandmother, on the 15th anniversary of her death. Immensely missed by her daughter Alice and her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

BRINCAT – EDGAR (It-Taffy). On the second anniversary of his demise. Still smiling in our memories and will walk with us forever. Loved and fondly remembered by daughter Sara, grandson Gigi, Jody, Joanna, and his numerous friends. Sorely missed by his siblings, Joseph, Corinne and Donald and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said today at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, at 6.30pm.

DEBONO. In loving memory of LAURA, of Għargħur, on the first anniversary of her demise, May 18, 2021. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph and her children Dorianne and husband Paul, Karren and husband Richard, Graziella and husband Malcolm, nephews Dejan, Kaia, Daniel, Giuseppe and Enna, other relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, May 18, at St Mary of the Angels church, Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest

GHIRLANDO. In ever loving memory of VICTORIA on the fourth anniversary of her death. Never forgotten by her daughters Stephanie and Margaret and her son Robert, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

MANDUCA. In loving memory of JULIAN on the 17th anniversary of his death. His family.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of Dr FORTUNATO ZAMMIT, today the 19th anniversary of his demise. Always in our prayers and fondly remembered by his children, Marie Louise, Anthony, Rosette, Yvonne, Victoria, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

