Obituary

CALÌ – ALEXANDER. Passed away peacefully on May 13. Brother of the late Miriam and his twin Herman. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Joshua, Shane and Mischa and his grandchild Luna; his sisters Tanya and her husband Ueli, Cristina and his brother Michael, cousins, nephews and nieces. The family wishes to extend its thanks to his other family in Gozo, Lonza and her husband Paul, Sonia, his friend Lorna and to all the medical staff at Gozo General Hospital who took great care of him; other relatives and numerous friends. In the current circumstances and in line with health directives, the family will be holding a private blessing and burial. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, May 19, at 12.45pm, for interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOE. Time passes, memories stay. Loved and remembered every day, but especially today the 16th anniversary of your demise. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif.

SATARIANO – MARY. Loving memories of a dear mother especially today the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Anna and Colin.

SATARIANO – MARY. Cherished memories of our dear grandmother today the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered with love. Chris and Natasha.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 36th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Geoffrey, Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Adriana, widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.

