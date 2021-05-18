Obituary

GRECH. On May 16, at Zammit Clapp Hospital, EMANUELA, née Camilleri, of Naxxar, widow of John, aged 84, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Joyce, Frances, Mary Anne, Jane, and Jackie, her sons-in-law, her grandchildren and their spouses, and her great-grandson, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Zammit Clapp Hospital today, Tuesday, May 18, at 3pm for Maria Bambina collegiate parish church, Naxxar, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. It is appreciated that instead of flowers donations be made to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant unto her eternal rest and may she rest in peace, Amen. The family thanks the manage-ment and staff of Zammit Clapp Hospital for their dedication conveyed at all times.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOE. On the 17th anniversary of his demise. A prayer is solicited. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Anna and Luca Iosif.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of MARY, on the 23rd anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Jojo, Angela, Patrick and Rebekah.

SULTANA – RAY. In everlasting memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who on May 18, marks his fourth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever loved by his wife Louise, his children Jean-Paul and wife Veronique, Ariane-Louise, Christophe-Matthias and his granddaughters Beatrice and Emilie.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Tanya widow of his son Geoffrey, Adriana widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.

