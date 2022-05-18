In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of our dear parents, Mro. AMANTE ATTARD and DORIS, during the month of May on the 39th and sixth anniversary respectively of their passing to eternal life. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Romuald and his wife Agnes, Hilary, grandsons Reinhard and his wife Charlene, Rambert, great-grandsons Jake and Noah. May they rest in peace and love of the Risen Lord.

AZZOPARDI – JOE. Gone for 18 long years. We know you’ll never be that far away from us as you live forever in our hearts. A prayer is solicited. Anna and Luca Iosif.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of MARY on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Jojo, Angela Patrick and Rebekah.

SULTANA – RAY. In everlasting memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, who on May 18, marks his fifth anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and forever loved by his wife Louise, his children Jean-Paul and wife Veronique, Ariane-Louise, Christophe-Matthias and his granddaughters Beatrice and Emilie.

ZARB ADAMI – GODFREY. In loving memory, today the 38th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, his children Mercedes, Maurice and Joseph and their spouses, Tanya widow of his son Geoffrey, Adriana widow of his son Noel, and his grandchildren.

